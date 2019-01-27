Australian Open 2019: Updated Prize-Money Payouts from Melbourne

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka had brilliant runs at the Australian Open, and both stars have been paid well for their efforts.

The 2019 Australian Open champions both earned slightly more than $2.9 million (USD) for winning their respective championships.

The tournament had slightly less than $45 million in prize money available.

Petra Kvitova and Rafael Nadal both took home a little under $1.5 million each for finishing as runners-up in the first Grand Slam of 2019. Both Kvitova and Nadal had brilliant tournaments, but they couldn't overcome Osaka and Djokovic, respectively.

Seminfinal participants earned around $662,000 each, while quarterfinalists brought home just under $331,000. Here's the breakdown of the prize money, per the Australian Open website.

Djokovic dominated the men's championship match by a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 score.

The champion rolled during his three-set semifinal victory over Lucas Pouille of France, and he continued to dominate against Nadal even though the challenger had been unstoppable prior to the championship match. Djokovic hammered 34 winners in the contest and made just nine unforced errors.

The victory marks Djokovic's seventh Australian Open triumph and his 15th major championship. The past three have come consecutively.

Djokovic also has four Wimbledon titles, three U.S. Opens and one French Open title.

Nadal had not lost a set prior to playing Djokovic, and he gave credit to his opponent for raising his game. "An amazing level of tennis," Nadal said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com)

Osaka was able to fulfill a pre-tournament dream by taking the championship.

"I had dreams that I would win this tournament," Osaka said in her post-championship news conference. "Every time I have a dream, somehow I accomplish it. Still, I feel like it's a very strange moment, like it's not necessarily real."

While Kvitova did not win, she has made an exceptional comeback after suffering injuries during a home invasion and subsequent knife attack in December 2016.

"I wanted to be back at my greatest level as I played before," Kvitova said, per Simon Cambers of ESPN.com. "I knew it would be very, very difficult because my hand, it's not 100 percent and never will be. It's just how it is. I'm just trying to take maximum from the minimum.

"[But] I feel great. I'm playing great tennis. I don't think that I could really imagine the time to be kind of this player again."