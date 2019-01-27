NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Projections for Top Prospects

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Recent weeks have provided the first major jolt of change to the 2019 NFL draft's outlook.

With Shrine Week coming and going and the Senior Bowl complete, the general public is closer to having an understanding of what NFL teams think about the prospects in the class.

Those teams have official measurements to look at while reviewing film, personal interviews to factor into the equation and some unexpected stock risers, mostly because smaller-school prospects managed to look good on big stages with better-known names.

It all equates to a shakeup in the overall stock department and the need for a fresh pass at a mock draft.

1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, FS, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin White, LB, LSU

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

18. Minnesota Vikings: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

19. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

22. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Oshane Ximines, OLB, Old Dominion

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

31. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

32. Los Angeles Rams: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

David Stephenson/Associated Press

D.K. Metcalf was a big winner over the past few weeks even though he wasn't doing much on the field.

Sometimes, the off-field stuff is more important.

In this case, the Ole Miss star learned he was cleared to get back on the field:

Metcalf was a first-round prospect either way, but the fact that he can go through the normal process in front of NFL teams should only inflate his stock while making him a ton of money.

As he deserves, considering he's a 6'4", 230-pound wideout who boasts massive upside. While the stats from his college days don't jump off the page, his blend of size and athleticism doesn't hit the pros often.

Hence the Cleveland Browns pull the trigger in this mock. For the Browns, the hard part is out of the way—they have the franchise passer. Now they have to pepper the roster around him with sheer talent at the skill positions.

In Cleveland, Metcalf wouldn't necessarily have to start right away. But getting him on the field with some combination of Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku, among others, would offer immense upside for an already-scary offense.

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Temple's Rock Ya-Sin made some serious headway in the stock department at the Senior Bowl for various reasons.

One, he weighed in well at 6'0" and 189 pounds. He's a bigger corner who can play press and—predictably, given the fact that he's mentioned as a winner—he practiced well among the best of the best invited to the event.

Given how he played, it isn't a shock to see some experts rave about his potential as a pro:

With as many assets as the Oakland Raiders have, they can't afford to pass on high-upside players at premium positions like cornerback. And given the lack of pressure last year after shipping away Khalil Mack (just 13 sacks), Ya-Sin is the type of physical corner who can match up with bigger wideouts and jam them, giving the pass rush more time to hit home.

Ya-Sin in the first round might be a stretch, but if his blend of size and skill keeps showing up in front of NFL teams before the draft, it is only going to keep inflating his stock given the premium placed on the position.

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Nasir Adderley has been another big winner as of late.

Adderley benefits from playing a position that seems somewhat weak overall in this class, but he still had an uphill climb in front of scouts because he played at Delaware.

Coming out of the Senior Bowl, that doesn't matter any more.

Adderley didn't wow in the measurements department at 6'0" and 195 pounds, but it isn't the end of the world, either. Defenses continue to need as many able bodies who can cover as possible, so the fact that he can't bulldoze a linebacker isn't the red flag it used to be.

To say Adderley outplayed his supposed stock would be an understatement:

And again, the Raiders have to like what they see. Adderley is a potential upgrade at an area of need. And even if he isn't because the team makes a move outside of the draft process, he's versatile enough to play almost any spot in the defensive backfield.

For some, that simple trait of versatility outweighs quite a few others. Adderley is an instant-impact rookie because of it and has plenty of room to grow.