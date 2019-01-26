JT Realmuto Trade Rumors: Padres Interested in C; Marlins Want Francisco Mejia

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The J.T. Realmuto trade rumors continue to be a hot topic in Major League Baseball, with the San Diego Padres taking an interest in the All-Star catcher.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Miami Marlins have asked the Padres to include top catching prospect Francisco Mejia in their trade offer for Realmuto.

Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman reported Friday the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be the most prominent teams in trade discussions for Realmuto.

Morosi added the Padres are "insisting" on receiving a negotiating window to discuss a contract extension with Realmuto as a condition of a possible trade.

The slow-moving offseason for free agents has led the Padres to get involved in multiple discussions. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported they are pursuing Manny Machado as well.

Mejia was acquired by San Diego from the Cleveland Indians last July for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber. He hit .185/.241/.389 in 20 games after the deal and is ranked as the No. 2 catching prospect for 2019 by MLB.com.

Realmuto was named to his first All-Star team in 2018. The 27-year-old led all qualified catchers with a .277 batting average, .484 slugging percentage and 4.8 FanGraphs wins above replacement last season.