JT Realmuto Trade Rumors: Padres Interested in C; Marlins Want Francisco Mejia

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto follows through on two-run base hit in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The J.T. Realmuto trade rumors continue to be a hot topic in Major League Baseball, with the San Diego Padres taking an interest in the All-Star catcher. 

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Miami Marlins have asked the Padres to include top catching prospect Francisco Mejia in their trade offer for Realmuto. 

Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman reported Friday the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be the most prominent teams in trade discussions for Realmuto.

Morosi added the Padres are "insisting" on receiving a negotiating window to discuss a contract extension with Realmuto as a condition of a possible trade.

The slow-moving offseason for free agents has led the Padres to get involved in multiple discussions. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported they are pursuing Manny Machado as well.

Mejia was acquired by San Diego from the Cleveland Indians last July for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber. He hit .185/.241/.389 in 20 games after the deal and is ranked as the No. 2 catching prospect for 2019 by MLB.com.

Realmuto was named to his first All-Star team in 2018. The 27-year-old led all qualified catchers with a .277 batting average, .484 slugging percentage and 4.8 FanGraphs wins above replacement last season.

Related

    Dodgers, Padres most active on J.T. Realmuto as trade talks are “gaining momentum”

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    Dodgers, Padres most active on J.T. Realmuto as trade talks are “gaining momentum”

    Fish Stripes
    via Fish Stripes

    The relationship between the Marlins and J.T. Realmuto coming to an end

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    The relationship between the Marlins and J.T. Realmuto coming to an end

    Marlin Maniac
    via Marlin Maniac

    Report: A's Expect Kyler to Attend Spring Training

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A's Expect Kyler to Attend Spring Training

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Padres and Dodgers may have taken the lead on J.T. Realmuto trade talks

    Miami Marlins logo
    Miami Marlins

    The Padres and Dodgers may have taken the lead on J.T. Realmuto trade talks

    Ashley Varela
    via HardballTalk