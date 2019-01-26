Australian Open 2019: Women's Final Replay and Men's Final Schedule

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Make it two Grand Slam championships in a row for Naomi Osaka.

The Japanese star became the first player from that country to rise to No. 1 in women's tennis after she defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 in the Australian Open championship round Saturday.

Osaka appeared to be on the verge of sweeping the final match as she took a 5-3 lead in the second set after winning the first. However, she lost her rhythm while serving and Kvitova was able to rally back with four straight winning games.

The 21-year-old stormed off following the second set, slamming the ball off the court and draping a towel over her head. The break between sets helped her get back on track, as she broke Kvitova early in the third set and managed to hold on to that margin throughout.

She held a 5-4 lead with the match in the balance, and she managed to serve out the final game to earn the championship.

Osaka won the U.S. Open last September for her first Grand Slam title, but that match is better remembered for runner-up Serena Williams' arguments with umpire Carlos Ramos over some questionable calls.

While it looked like Osaka lost control of the game to the Czech star, her effort in the final set was consistent and powerful.

"I knew that Petra couldn't keep it up for that long if Naomi could just manage those emotions, and she did that beautifully," said Osaka's coach, Sascha Bajin, per ESPN News Services.

Kvitova, who has made a dramatic return to tennis after getting stabbed in the hand by an invader at her home more than two years ago, was gracious in defeat.

"Amazing achievement," Kvitova said. "Definitely she is a great one. We'll see what the future will bring."

The match will be re-broadcast on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. ET, and it will also be shown on the Tennis Channel at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and at 9 p.m.

The men's championship will be played Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Rafael Nadal, and it will be broadcast by ESPN.

Djokovic rolled into the final by beating Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round, while Nadal handled Stefano Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. The 20-year-old Tsitsipas had eliminated Roger Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic, 31, comes into the championship match with several factors in his favor. He has a 6-0 record when competing in the Australian Open finals, while Nadal has lost three of his last four championship matches in the tournament. Djokovic has an 18-7 record against Nadal in matches played on a hard-court surface.

Nadal, 32, has won the last three Grand Slam finals he has played against Djokovic, and he has been on top of his game in the Australian Open. Nadal has not lost a set during the run of the tournament, while Djokovic has dropped two sets.

It would not be a shock if the two men put on a memorable show that went five sets or longer.