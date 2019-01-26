NFL Mock Draft 2019: Updated Predictions on Road to Super Bowl 53

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're a little over a week away from Super Bowl LIII. While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are about to compete for the biggest prize in football, the other 30 NFL teams are trying to set the stage to be there next year.

The process of building a better team starts in the offseason with free agency and the draft. With the Senior Bowl about to kick off and the scouting combine not too far away, now is the perfect time to examine the second part of that equation.

Below is a mock draft of the entire first round, based on factors like player potential and team needs, followed by some of the latest draft-related buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jachai Polite, Edge, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

32. New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Daniel Jones May Have Hurt Himself During Senior Bowl Week



Former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is hoping to take advantage of a relatively weak quarterback class.

While he obviously isn't coming out of a pro quarterback factory, Jones has both the size (6'5", 220 pounds) and the physical tools of a future NFL starter. If things fall into place, he could easily be a first-round pick in April.

Unfortunately, Jones' pre-draft process got off to a less-than-ideal start during Senior Bowl week. In early practices, he struggled with accuracy. There were already questions about Jones' arm strength. If his accuracy is also a question mark, that's a real problem.

According to Kalyn Kahler of SI.com, Jones did eventually settle in after struggling in early. Overall, though, Jones may have hurt his stock during the week rather than help it.

At least, that's the view of NFL insider Benjamin Allbright:

If Jones wants to put his stock back on a positive trajectory, his in-game performance at the Senior Bowl and his performance at the scouting combine will be extremely important.

Andy Isabella Trending Upward

Former Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella isn't currently trending as a first-round pick like Jones, but there's an off chance that could change by April.

After all, teams tend to fall over themselves to get speed at the wideout position—remember, John Ross went ninth overall—and Isabella has it.

Isabella doesn't just have speed, though. He is a solid all-around receiver and was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded wideout of 2018. He flashed his route-running ability, clean footwork and his short-area quickness at Senior Bowl practices.

"I like Isabella," Oakland Raiders head coach and coach of the North Team Jon Gruden said, per Mark Podolski of the News-Herald. "How do you not like Isabella?"

If Isabella continues to impress during the pre-draft process—and especially if he logs a blazing 40 time at the combine—there will be plenty of teams liking him heading into the draft.

So is Penny Hart

Isabella isn't the only speedy receiver turning heads at Senior Bowl week. Georgia State's Penny Hart arguably outshined even his UMass counterpart.

Here's what CBSSports' Chris Trapasso recently wrote on Hart:

"Despite his slot receiver frame, Hart proved he can be effective on the outside and often wins exactly how you'd expect, with elite twitchiness and speed. However, he's not your classic tiny but nimble slot wideout. His 31 and 3/8-inch arms are actually pretty long relative to his size, and Hart showed an impressive catch radius on Thursday."

Both Isabella and Hart are undersized receivers, and that will likely keep them from entering the Round 1 conversation. Hart measured in at 5'8" and 180 pounds, while Isabella came in at just under 5'9" and 186 pounds.

Still, we've seen speedsters like Tyreek Hill and Brandin Cooks (both in the 5'10", 185-pound range) dominate defenses in recent years. If similar players—like Isabella and Hart—are going to be available on Day 2 or even Day 3, it could seriously impact teams' desire to go after guys like N'Keal Harry and D.K. Metcalf in the first round.

Not every player that impacts the first round is going to be drafted in it.