Australian Open 2019: Updated Men's Bracket and Final Predictions

Novak Djokovic will attempt to win a record seventh Australian Open title when he meets Rafael Nadal in the 2019 men's final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Nadal has revived his game around a devilish serve few opponents have been able to counter in Melbourne. The Spaniard hasn't dropped a single set en route to the final.

However, Djokovic offered a reminder of his dominance of this tournament when he sent Frenchman Lucas Pouille packing with a straight-sets win in the semi-finals.

Choosing a winner between the world No. 1 and No. 2 is never easy, but Nadal can seize the moment and win this title for the first time since 2009. In the process, he would snap a run of finishing as runner-up three times, including back in 2012, when he lost a five-set marathon to Djokovic.

Updated Men's Bracket

Semi-Finals

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (28) Lucas Pouille: 6-0, 6-2, 6-2

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (14) Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Final

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

Djokovic Will Break Nadal's Serve Early

Nadal's service game has proved almost unbreakable during this year's tournament. The numbers will likely intimidate even Djokovic, with the Daily Telegraph's Charlie Eccleshare detailing Nadal's success holding serve: "Nadal has not been broken since the first round and in his past five matches has faced just 11 break points."

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Eccleshare continued: "Overall this tournament, Nadal is making 73 per cent of his first serves and winning 81 per cent of those points. He is also averaging 6.5 aces per match, which is comfortably more than double his career figure of 2.9 and last year's 2.7."

The factors behind Nadal's excellence on serve are alarmingly simple, with Eccleshare describing how the 32-year-old has added pace to the delivery of a flatter serve.

Dealing with the extra speed is understandably a problem. However, Djokovic is more likely than most to cope. He's got the measured game, range of shots and strong defences to frustrate Nadal early.

Expect a break or two in the opening set as Djokovic shows the form that's yielded half-a-dozen titles at this event.

Nadal Will Lose His 1st Set Before Winning in 4

Djokovic's initial success against serve will see him win the first set. The victory will snap Nadal's perfect streak but will prove a brief moment of joy for Djokovic.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Nadal will rally and assert himself from the second set on. His improved strength and conditioning will be a factor, as will his superior movement across court.

Expect Nadal to end more than a few rallies on the right side. He can also be counted to gain control with his serve by wearing down Djokovic with the quicker deliveries.

Djokovic hasn't done much wrong this year, but the dropped sets against Denis Shapovalov in the third round and Daniil Medvedev in Round 4, prove there are vulnerabilities.

Nadal has the all-around game to exploit them and spoil Djokovic's bid to surpass Roger Federer and Roy Emerson as the player with the most Australian Open titles to his credit.

Prediction: Nadal to win in four sets.