Australian Open 2019: Men's Final TV Coverage, Live Stream and Pick

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will continue their rivalry when they meet once again in the men's final of the 2019 Australian Open on Sunday.

The match is a repeat of the 2012 final which Djokovic won in a marathon encounter that lasted just under six hours in Melbourne.

Victory for Djokovic would give the Serb his seventh Australian Open crown and his 15th major title. Nadal is chasing just his second win Down Under and his 18th Grand Slam victory.

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. local time/8.30 a.m. GMT/3.30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), ESPN App (U.S.)

Match Preview

Djokovic called Nadal his "greatest rival" after setting up Sunday's showdown with a comfortable semi-final victory over France's Lucas Pouille, per Max Laughton at Fox Sports.

Christopher Clarey at the New York Times highlighted their rivalry:

The two players have met 53 times in their great careers so far with Djokovic just having the edge on 27 wins compared to Nadal's 25.

They last met at a Grand Slam in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2018 in another epic encounter lasting over five hours which Djokovic claimed in five sets.

Djokovic is hoping this year's final does not last six hours:

The 31-year-old has been in top form in Australia and has only dropped two sets on his way to the final, against Denis Shapovalov in the third round and Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Djokovic did appear to be feeling the pace physically against Medvedev but gained some respite in the following around when Kei Nishikori retired at 4-1 down in the second set of their quarter-final.

The Wimbledon champion says he has no fitness concerns ahead of the match:

Yet his resolve will be tested to the full by Nadal, who is aiming for a second win in Australia 10 years after lifting the trophy for the first time.

The Spaniard has looked transformed in Melbourne, armed with a new and improved serve which has significantly improved his ace count:

Nadal has only seen his serve broken twice, in the first round against James Duckworth, and has saved all 13 break points he has subsequently faced, per Ravi Ubha at CNN.

The Spaniard is also yet to drop a set but has been on court for marginally longer than his opponent on Sunday:

The two players looks set to serve up another epic on Sunday in a match Djokovic has joked he "would definitely want to buy a ticket" to watch, per BBC Sport.

Victory for Djokovic would see him claim his seventh Australian Open, more than any other player has managed, but Nadal has looked hungry for success in Melbourne and may just have the edge.

Prediction: Nadal to edge another classic.