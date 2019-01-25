MLB, Nike Announce 10-Year Uniform, Merchandise Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 23, 2015 file photo, the shadow of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is projected on an MLB logo backdrop in Phoenix. Major league teams steeply increased the money spent on young players in 2015, but the overall percentage of revenue devoted to players has remained relatively stable for a decade. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Major League Baseball and Nike agreed to a 10-year deal Friday that will make Nike the league's official on-field apparel and merchandise designer beginning in 2020.

According to Eben Novy-Williams of Bloomberg, MLB and Under Armour originally agreed to a 10-year deal in 2016, but Under Armour later backed out, which opened the door for Nike.

Nike will replace Majestic, which is the current MLB jersey designer.

Nike will design all on-field apparel worn by MLB players, while Fanatics will distribute Nike's MLB products to consumers as a partner.

Fanatics had been set for a similar role as part of the Under Armour deal as well.

While Nike is taking the lead, Under Armour won't be completely out of the MLB picture since it remains one of the league's footwear suppliers.

Nabbing the MLB license is a major coup for Nike since it is already the official jersey supplier for both the NFL and NBA.

Related

    Report: Dodgers Ink Pollock to $55M Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Dodgers Ink Pollock to $55M Deal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Overrated Prospect

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Most Overrated Prospect

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Agent: Tigers' Castellanos Wants Out of Detroit

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Agent: Tigers' Castellanos Wants Out of Detroit

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Rethinking 15-Day DL, Option Time

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Rethinking 15-Day DL, Option Time

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report