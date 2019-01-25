Patriots vs. Rams: Halftime, National Anthem Prop Bets for Super Bowl 53

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Super Bowl Sunday is the most bizarre betting day of the year.

Almost everything surrounding the game can be wagered on, and some of the most popular prop bets involve the musical acts lined up for the national anthem and halftime show.

For Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Gladys Knight is singing the national anthem and Maroon 5 is the halftime show headliner.

Given the wide variety of prop bets available for each musical performance, you could end up making more money on those wagers than you would betting on the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Odds via OddsShark.

National Anthem

The most popular prop bet involving the national anthem is the over/under on its length.

The over of 1:45 is the favored bet for Knight's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at -160 (wager $160 to win $100), while the under carries a value of +120 (wager $100 to win $120).

Betting the over feels like the logical way to go since each of the past six Super Bowl national anthems has gone over one minute and 45 seconds.

In fact, Billy Joel and Kelly Clarkson are the only artists to have a national anthem under 1:45 since Super Bowl 40.

In addition to the length of the national anthem, you can bet on whether Knight will omit a word during her rendition or whether she'll be wearing a skirt, dress or gown.

While anthem singers don't do it on purpose, there's always a chance they miss a small word in a verse of "The Star-Spangled Banner".

But since the Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in the United States each year, the anthem singer will meticulously prepare for it, which is why the odds for an omitted word sit at +300.

There's also a game-related prop you can make regarding the national anthem, as you can bet on whether a scoring drive takes less time.

The Rams are the more likely of the two teams in score in under two minutes, as the Patriots have shown a propensity to slowly work their way down the field in the postseason.

The odds for a scoring drive to take less time than Knight's anthem are -120, while the no option in that prop sits at -115.

Halftime

Maroon 5 will officially be joined by Big Boi from Outkast and Travis Scott for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

As a headliner with a wide variety of popular songs, the Adam Levine-led band could opt to play a medley of tunes throughout the performance.

The over/under for songs performed by Maroon 5 is 7.5, while "One More Night" has the best odds of being the first song at +300.

If Maroon 5 hit the over on songs performed, they could go for double digits, like Justin Timberlake did a year ago, when he had 11 songs as part of his halftime show.

One of the songs could be a collaboration between Big Boi and Adam Levine called "Mic Jack", which has odds of -400 to be performed during the halftime show.

There's always the potential for a surprise guest to emerge, and since Maroon 5 has worked with a wide range of artists, the possibilities are endless.

Christina Aguilera, who was on "Moves Like Jagger" with Maroon 5, is one of the potential surprise artists, but the odds are more in favor of her not appearing (-350) than making a cameo at the Super Bowl (+225).

While there's only one guest prop, it's worth keeping an eye on other artists since Maroon 5 has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B in the past.

