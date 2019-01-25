Australian Open 2019: Schedule, Predictions for Saturday Melbourne Bracket

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka will face off in the 2019 Australian Open women's final on Saturday with both aiming for a maiden Melbourne title.

The Japanese star could make it back-to-back Grand Slam titles following her victory over Serena Williams back in September in the U.S. Open final.

Meanwhile, for Kvitova, a victory would seal a remarkable comeback following a career-threatening knife attack in 2016.

Women's Final

8:30 a.m. GMT, 3:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. local: (4) Naomi Osaka vs. (8) Petra Kvitova

Kvitova, 28, is a two-time Grand Slam winner following triumphs at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

She has been in phenomenal form at the 2019 Australian Open so far, not dropping a set in six matches.

The Czech's semi-final clash with Danielle Collins on Thursday was her longest match of the tournament so far.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

But she still came through in 94 minutes, winning 7-6 (2), 6-0.

It is all but guaranteed Kvitova will be tested more against Osaka. The 21-year-old is a huge hitter who can go toe-to-toe with the world No. 6.

Seeded fourth, Osaka has hit 226 winners in the tournament, averaging 15 a set, while Kvitova has hit 157 at 13 a set.

They have never met before in competition, so it is an exciting prospect that they will meet in the final of the year's first Grand Slam.

As well as the Australian Open title, the world No. 1 spot will also be on the line on Saturday:

Given how they have both performed during the tournament, either will be worthy of the best-player-in-the-world tag.

The bookies are barely able to split the pair, but make Kvitova a slight favourite:

She has had less time on court than Osaka and does boast more experience than the U.S. Open champion.

It should be a fascinating clash between two pure hitters, and it is likely to go the distance on Saturday in Melbourne.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets