Australian Open 2019 Results: Friday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Top seed Novak Djokovic turned in a statement performance on Friday at the Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 over Lucas Pouille to book his place in Sunday's final.

Djokovic, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, is chasing a record seventh title at this event and showed exactly why he has been so successful in Melbourne in recent years. He seized control of the match early on and never gave his opponent a sniff off a route back into the contest.

Next up for the Serb is a mouthwatering meeting with Rafael Nadal, who has also been in sensational form at this event. They met in the 2012 final, won by Djokovic in five sets, which is regarded by many as one of the greatest tennis matches ever played.

Here is a recap of a one-sided showdown on Sunday, including some of the numbers behind this triumph for Djokovic.

Djokovic Dominant Over Pouille

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

In his first-ever appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final, this match was always going to represent a big challenge for Pouille. Against an opponent as fearsome as Djokovic, he would have been desperate to get off to a strong start.

Things could not have gone worse for the Frenchman, as he was on the back foot quickly in the set. Pouille appeared rusty early on and made a number of errors at crucial points. Unsurprisingly, his opponent capitalised in ruthless fashion.

It took the top seed just 23 minutes to get the first set on the board, and as Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association relayed, Djokovic was looking in inspired form:

Those numbers were in stark contrast to how Pouille started the match:

At the start of the second set, Pouille at least looked a little more settled. After Djokovic held serve in the opening game, the 28th seed finally got a game on the board, producing some lovely shots and getting the crowd rallying behind him in the process.

Even so, Djokovic remained ruthless in his play and continued to push his opponent back with his deep groundstrokes. He broke again in the fourth game of the second set, and the top seed backed that up with a hold to move 4-1 in front.

From there, the Serb was able to see out the rest of the stanza with little fuss. Pouille had a mountain to scale at this juncture, and as Stuart Fraser of The Times noted, he was battling to avoid a historically heavy loss:

Pouille was able to prevent that ignominy, yet there was never any hope of him launching a stunning comeback, as Djokovic continued to set a brutal standard.

In the end, the Serb was able to wrap the contest up in two hours, meaning he should be in sprightly physical condition when he walks out for what promises to be a war against Nadal.

While both semi-finals in the men's draw have been blowouts, it should at least mean there are no signs of tiredness from these two iconic players on Sunday:

Djokovic didn't appear to be operating at full tilt earlier in the tournament when he dropped sets against Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov. However, in the time he was on court against Kei Nishikori and in the win over Pouille, he appears to have gone up a gear.

Nadal knows Djokovic's game well, and as such, the final should contain some fascinating tactical battles. Even so, when these two meet, the match often becomes an attritional contest, and Sunday's showdown should be no different.