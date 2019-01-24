NFL Announces 29 Percent Decrease in Reported Concussions in 2018

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The NFL announced Thursday that concussions were down 29 percent in games and practices in 2018 compared to the 2017 season.

Per the NFL, there were 214 diagnosed concussions overall in 2018, which was a considerable drop from the 281 diagnosed concussions in 2017.

In addition to the concussion decrease, there was an increase in concussion evaluations in 2018.

According to The Athletic's Lindsay Jones, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said 75 percent of concussion evaluations in 2018 came back negative.

Per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, the 214 concussions suffered in 2018 was the lowest total since 206 were recorded in 2014.

The NFL is aiming to compile even more accurate concussion data in 2019.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller said four teams will have their players wear mouthguards next season that will collect data using sensors.

"We think long-term it will lead to better design and better understanding of what happens on [the] field," Miller said, per Jones.

NFL.com's Judy Battista reported that the league is looking into the possibility of making punt plays safer as well.

The league is also attempting to make strides in preventing knee injuries. There were 57 ACL tears in 2018, in line with how many significant knee injuries had been suffered in previous years.