2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Landing Spots of Top Prospects

Some of the best prospects in the 2019 NFL draft class have to wait to perform in front of NFL personnel.

Since a handful of projected first-round picks entered the draft after their junior year of college, they aren't able to participate in the showcase games for seniors, like the Senior Bowl.

Even though players like Nick Bosa, Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams have to wait to get on the gridiron again, they're some of the most coveted stars in the class of 2019.

In addition to the interior lineman who are high on NFL draft boards, there are a few quarterbacks receiving a wealth of attention in advance of April's selection process, and all signs are pointing to at least one signal-caller going in the top 10.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Oho State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

23. Houston Texans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): D.K, Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

26. Indianapolis Colts: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Top Prospects

Nick Bosa

Even after dealing with injuries during the 2018 college football season, Ohio State's Nick Bosa is atop a slew of mock drafts.

The younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is one of the most dynamic defensive linemen in the draft class, and he appears to be on a path to be selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 1.

Some may think Bosa's spot at the top of the draft is threatened by Arizona hiring an offensive-minded head coach in Kliff Kingsbury, but the crop of defensive players available will be too hard to pass up.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Kingsbury already has a quarterback to work with in Josh Rosen, and he has an elite running back in David Johnson.

The Cardinals could upgrade on the offensive line and select Jonah Williams at No. 1, but in order for that to happen, the Alabama offensive tackle has to impress more than Bosa and others in the buildup to April 25.

Selecting Bosa with the top pick makes the most sense for the Cardinals, as they'll gain a complementary piece to Chandler Jones, which could allow them to get the ball back faster because of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

At some point in the draft, Kingsbury will collect assets for his offense, but he and his staff need to make the right choice at No. 1 and bring in Bosa.

Jonah Williams

As of right now, there are a few intriguing landing spots for Jonah Williams.

If Bosa and Josh Allen go 1-2, the New York Jets have a plethora of options to choose from at No. 3.

Adam Gase's team could opt to bolster its offensive line in order to protect Sam Darnold, or it could go the defensive route and land an elite interior prospect.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the defensive players the Jets will have in mind is Alabama's Quinnen Williams, who shot up draft boards with his performance throughout the season for the Crimson Tide.

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell or Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat could be options as well, but as of right now, those selections feel like stretches.

But there's a chance Gase sticks with an offensive pick, especially if Jonah Williams is still on the board, as he looks to reinforce the weaknesses around his second-year quarterback.

If the Jets choose to go the defensive route, Oakland or Tampa Bay should willingly swoop up the Alabama offensive lineman in an attempt to add protection for their respective quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is the draft prospect everyone wants to talk about.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is set to take advantage of a weak quarterback class and teams in the top 10 in need of a signal-caller come April.

When it comes to Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, the New York Giants at No. 6 and Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7 are the teams to watch.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Giants would be foolish to not select a quarterback in the top 10 for the second year in a row with an aging Eli Manning and no capable backups on their roster.

If the draft plays out the way they want it to, the Giants will have a difficult choice to make between Haskins and Murray.

The Jaguars are definitely in the market for a new signal-caller, but they might choose to go after an in-league option like Nick Foles or Joe Flacco first to replace Blake Bortles.

No matter where Murray lands, his future NFL team is hoping he can make an impact on the field similar to Baker Mayfield, who also won the Heisman Trophy in Oklahoma's high-powered offense.

As long as Murray turns away detractors about his size and shines at the NFL combine and in individual workouts, he should be a quality option for either the Giants or Jaguars and avoid a fall down the draft board, like Lamar Jackson experienced a year ago.

