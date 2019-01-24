Simms & Lefkoe: Can Patriots Expose Rams' Weakness in Super Bowl LIII?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 24, 2019

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Championship Sunday Film Notebook podcast.

On the latest episode of the show, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Inside the Browns' Front Office Dysfunction

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside the Browns' Front Office Dysfunction

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    City of Champions — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    City of Champions — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fitz Returning to Cardinals for 16th Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Haven’t Faced a Test Like Belichick Yet

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Haven’t Faced a Test Like Belichick Yet

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report