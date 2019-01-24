NFL Mock Draft 2019: Updated Order and Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

With the 2019 NFL draft still three months away, coaches, general managers and scouts can make significant changes to their respective draft boards by the day.

Showcase games, like the Senior Bowl, give NFL personnel the opportunity to watch most prospects closely as they evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each player.

From the player's perspective, Senior Bowl week is one of the first chances to shine in front of NFL personnel before the NFL combine and individual workouts take place.

In the buildup to Saturday's game in Mobile, Alabama, a few four-year collegiate players have stood out and improved their draft stock in the eyes of NFL evaluators.

2019 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Oho State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

19. Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

23. Houston Texans: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): D.K, Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

26. Indianapolis Colts: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Los Angeles Rams: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Sweat Moving Up Draft Boards with Senior Bowl Performance

During Senior Bowl practice, Mississippi State's Montez Sweat has improved his stock and given himself a chance to go as high as the top 10.

As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted, Sweat's prowess in interviews and practice have moved him into the top-10 discussion:

According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Sweat's length is going to help him as well, as he is measured at 6'6" and 252 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms, which is a size NFL teams love.

Breaking into the top 10 won't be easy for Sweat, who is one of many defensive line prospects expected to be taken on the first day of the draft, but he's taking the correct steps to reach that goal.

In his senior season, Sweat recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks on a Mississippi State defense that was one of the best in the FBS.

With plenty of teams in need of pass-rushers, Sweat will be a name to watch in the buildup to the draft, and if he keeps impressing NFL personnel, he could go as high as the Detroit Lions at No. 8.

Ferguson Should Be Intriguing Late 1st-Round Selection

It's hard to believe the FBS all-time sack leader hasn't received a ton of buzz yet, but that's the case with Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson.

Since few scouts were tuned into Conference USA games every Saturday, Ferguson is one of many small-school players who need to use the Senior Bowl, combine and workouts to their advantage.

Ferguson could go late in the first round to a contender looking to reinforce its defensive line ahead of the 2019 season.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Starting with Philadelphia at No. 25, there are a handful of franchises that should take a long look at Ferguson, who ended his collegiate career with 45 sacks.

Ferguson also has a former NFL star in his corner, as 11-time Pro Bowler Willie Roaf went to Louisiana Tech and lives around the campus.

Ferguson told NFL.com's Chase Goodbread how valuable Roaf has been to him and his Louisiana Tech teammates.

"I talk with Willie a lot. He signs off on a lot of stuff that I do," Ferguson said. "He's Big Willie. He's a mentor around Ruston. Everything he's done is what we're striving to do right now. He made his life through football and made a great life for himself after football."

If he continues to shine at the Senior Bowl and carries that confidence into the combine, Ferguson should be able to solidify his place in the first 32 picks before April 25.

