MLB Rumors: Padres Have 'Checked In' on Manny Machado, Bryce Harper and More

If you're looking for a sleeper in the Bryce Harper-Manny Machado sweepstakes, it could be the San Diego Padres.

Jon Heyman of FanCred reported the Padres have "checked in" with Harper, Machado, Mike Moustakas and Marwin Gonzalez. Perhaps the four best position players on the open market all remain unsigned in what's been a jarringly slow winter in baseball.

The Padres went 66-96 last season and do not view themselves as contenders for 2019. Heyman's report said the club's current plan is to return to contention in 2020, but the potential of landing a big name could accelerate that timeframe.

