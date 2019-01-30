Predicting the Landing Spot for the Top Free Agent at Every Position

1 of 11

Among the free-agent quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater stands out because of his early experience as a starter and his room for growth. He's played just 35 career games, and the arrow points up if he's able to build on his days in Minnesota prior to his serious knee injury.

After losing the NFC Championship Game to the Rams, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees voiced his desire to play another season. Bridgewater must weigh his options in the coming months. The 2019 term would mark the fourth year since he's opened a campaign as the lead signal-caller. He's thrown 25 regular-season passes since the 2015 season. If a team offers him the chance to start, he should take the shot.

The Washington Redskins have the No. 15 overall pick in April's draft, and the team doesn't believe Alex Smith will return from his broken leg next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. None of the quarterback prospects coming into the league stands head-and-shoulders above the rest. An attempt to acquire Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens would cost the team draft capital.

Washington can look to Bridgewater as a stopgap for 2019 and maintain flexibility with a one-year deal. The 26-year-old would have a chance to show his ability to lead an offense. The Redskins can feel comfortable knowing they didn't give up assets for a rookie quarterback who isn't ready to play right away or a 34-year-old in the latter stages of his career.

If Bridgewater fares well, the Redskins can extend him. In the event of a disappointing year, the team can move on with hopes Smith returns or take a look at the quarterbacks in 2020 class. Both parties can reassess their positions next offseason, which benefits the player and club.

Landing Spot: Washington Redskins