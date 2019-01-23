Alex Rodriguez: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens Getting into HOF Would Help My Cause

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez pays close attention to the Hall of Fame voting results for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday (h/t ESPN.com), Rodriguez spoke about how Bonds and Clemens can help his case to get into Cooperstown.

"Of course I want them to get in, because that would mean that I have an opportunity to get in one day," Rodriguez said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.