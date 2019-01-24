NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2019: Date, TV Schedule, Format, Events, Players

Rich Lam/Getty Images

We've arrived at the NHL All-Star break, and the best players in hockey are set to take the ice at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Friday and Saturday.

First up is the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, which features six events, with a $25,000 prize for the winner of each.

Ahead is a breakdown of the competition format, scheduling information and a look at this year's All-Star representatives.

Schedule

Date: Friday, January 25

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Events

Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

2018 Winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (13.454 seconds)

Eight skaters are timed skating one full lap around the rink. This one has been a staple at the skills challenge since 1992. Connor McDavid was the winner in 2017 (13.172) and 2018 (13.454), so he will no doubt be out to defend his title.

Enterprise NHL Premier Passer

2018 Winner: Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues (46.610 seconds)

Eight skaters are timed completing three passing skills. First is the breakout pass, for which the player is given 10 pucks to complete a pass to three targets. Second is the mini nets, where the player has to loft a pass over a small barricade and into four mini-nets. Third is target passing. The player must complete passes to targets that randomly light up every three seconds. This one has been changed up a bit from last year but is essentially the same challenge.

Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak

2018 Winner: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights (14 saves)

Four goalies—one from each division—try to stop shootout-style shots from skaters of the three opposing divisions. The longest streak of saves wins. This challenge was new last year, and Marc-Andre Fleury will have a chance to defend his title.

Gatorade NHL Puck Control

2018 Winner: Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (24.650 seconds)

Eight skaters are timed completing three puck control skills. First is stick handling, which sees the player have to control a puck through a line of 10 stationary pucks. Next up, cone control has the player weaving through a zig-zag of eight cones. Third is gates, where the player has to shoot or pass the puck through the lit portion of each gate. Time stops when the final puck is shot into the main net.

SAP NHL Hardest Shot

2018 Winner: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (101.3 mph)

Four skaters are clocked twice at shooting the puck as hard as possible. The puck starts 30 feet from the net, and the approach can come from no further back than the nearest blue line. Shots have to be on goal to count. A broken stick results in a redo, and the fastest speed in miles per hour wins. The record in this event belongs to Zdeno Chara, who won the 2012 event with a speed of 108.8 mph.

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

2018 Winner: Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (11.136 seconds)

Eight skaters will shoot pucks at five LED lights positioned inside the net from 25 feet away. Players have three seconds to hit the lit target. If it's hit in that time, it is removed from the rotation. Time stops once all five targets have been hit.

Players

Atlantic Division

Nick Wass/Associated Press

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

F Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres

F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

F John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

D Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

D Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

G Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

F Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

F Kyle Palmieri, New Jersey Devils

D John Carlson, Washington Capitals

D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

D Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

G Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Central Division

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

F Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

F Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues

F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

F Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

G Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

G Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Pacific Division

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

F Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

F Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

D Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

D Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

G John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks