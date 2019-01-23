Australian Open 2019 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Australian Open 2019 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live StreamJanuary 23, 2019
The men's semi-final lineups for 2019 Australian Open are now set, with Rafael Nadal set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first on Thursday.
Nadal beat Frances Tiafoe in straight sets on Tuesday, while Tsitsipas saw off Roberto Bautista Agut in four.
On Friday, Novak Djokovic will contest the second semi-final with Lucas Pouille, with the pair having advanced past Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic, respectively.
Nadal vs. Tsitsipas
Date: Thursday, January 24
Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET
TV: Eurosport UK, ESPN
Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ESPN App
Djokovic vs. Pouille
Date: Friday, January 25
Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET
TV: Eurosport UK, ESPN
Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ESPN App
Tsitsipas has been the talk of Melbourne after his route to the final four, which saw him stun two-time defending champion Roger Federer over four sets in the fourth round.
The 20-year-old wasn't content with just reaching the quarter-final—which was already his best performance at a Grand Slam—though, as he fended off Bautista Agut to go another step further.
It's clear he's playing with a great deal of confidence, too:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
.@StefTsitsipas brings a 15-shot rally to an end with a filthy drop shot! 🕶 #AusOpen https://t.co/s4he1E6q4H
Beating Federer will do wonders for self-belief, but it will take another monumental effort if he's to get past Nadal as well.
The Spaniard will be desperate to win in Melbourne again, having finished as a runner-up on three occasions since he won the Australian Open in 2009, and he's yet to drop a set there this year.
He has been in imperious form for over 18 months now, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Rafael Nadal's singles record since the start of the 2017 claycourt season: 98-10
It will be fascinating to see how Tsitsipas fares against Nadal, but it's difficult to see past the latter here.
So too does the second semi-final seem to be heavily in Djokovic's favour, given Pouille is the lowest-ranked player left in the men's draw.
The No. 28 seed had only reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam twice before, both in 2016, and he has never gone further until now.
He put in an impressive performance against Raonic, who had already knocked out Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios in this year's tournament:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
🔥 from @la_pouille to go a set and a break up. #AusOpen https://t.co/IfTnJddeeI
The Frenchman gave up just one game on his serve in four sets against the Canadian, and he'll need to be similarly resilient against Djokovic.
The Serb should be fresh for their contest, though, after Nishikori retired with Djokovic 6-1, 4-1 up on Wednesday, per tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca:
Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca
Djokovic really couldn't have asked for a better night. He needed something like this to happen to get some rest and his shape back for what will (I hope) be a 🔥-SF. He's the big favorite but the way Pouille is playing... You just never know.
Djokovic said as much himself, per Metro's George Bellshaw:
George Bellshaw @BellshawGeorge
Djokovic: 'This is exactly what the doctor ordered for me after the match the other night!'
Pouille might have had an edge if Djokovic were tired after an intense workout at the hands of Nishikori, but he won't be able to rely on that now.
Somewhat surprisingly, the pair have never faced one another in a competitive match. If nothing else, Pouille will hope to make their first encounter a memorable one.
