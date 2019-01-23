Australian Open 2019 Men's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

TPN/Getty Images

The men's semi-final lineups for 2019 Australian Open are now set, with Rafael Nadal set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first on Thursday.

Nadal beat Frances Tiafoe in straight sets on Tuesday, while Tsitsipas saw off Roberto Bautista Agut in four.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic will contest the second semi-final with Lucas Pouille, with the pair having advanced past Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic, respectively.

Nadal vs. Tsitsipas

Date: Thursday, January 24

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport UK, ESPN

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ESPN App

Djokovic vs. Pouille

Date: Friday, January 25

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport UK, ESPN

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ESPN App

Tsitsipas has been the talk of Melbourne after his route to the final four, which saw him stun two-time defending champion Roger Federer over four sets in the fourth round.

The 20-year-old wasn't content with just reaching the quarter-final—which was already his best performance at a Grand Slam—though, as he fended off Bautista Agut to go another step further.

It's clear he's playing with a great deal of confidence, too:

Beating Federer will do wonders for self-belief, but it will take another monumental effort if he's to get past Nadal as well.

The Spaniard will be desperate to win in Melbourne again, having finished as a runner-up on three occasions since he won the Australian Open in 2009, and he's yet to drop a set there this year.

He has been in imperious form for over 18 months now, per the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

It will be fascinating to see how Tsitsipas fares against Nadal, but it's difficult to see past the latter here.

So too does the second semi-final seem to be heavily in Djokovic's favour, given Pouille is the lowest-ranked player left in the men's draw.

The No. 28 seed had only reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam twice before, both in 2016, and he has never gone further until now.

He put in an impressive performance against Raonic, who had already knocked out Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios in this year's tournament:

The Frenchman gave up just one game on his serve in four sets against the Canadian, and he'll need to be similarly resilient against Djokovic.

The Serb should be fresh for their contest, though, after Nishikori retired with Djokovic 6-1, 4-1 up on Wednesday, per tennis writer Gaspar Ribeiro Lanca:

Djokovic said as much himself, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Pouille might have had an edge if Djokovic were tired after an intense workout at the hands of Nishikori, but he won't be able to rely on that now.

Somewhat surprisingly, the pair have never faced one another in a competitive match. If nothing else, Pouille will hope to make their first encounter a memorable one.