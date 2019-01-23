Australian Open 2019: Wednesday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Serena Williams exited the 2019 Australian Open on Wednesday as Karolina Pliskova overcame her in three sets.

Pliskova will be joined by Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals after she beat sixth seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic advanced against Kei Nishikori after the No. 8 seed retired due to injury, and the Serb will face Lucas Pouille in the final four after the Frenchman upset Milos Raonic.

Men's Singles Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (8) Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 4-1, ret.

(28) Lucas Pouille bt. (16) Milos Raonic, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4

Women's Singles Results

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (16) Serena Williams, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (6) Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-1

Recap

Having gone a set and a break down against an impressive Pliskova, Williams dug deep to take the match to three sets.

From there, she found herself in a familiar position of match point after she had eased to a 5-1 lead, with Pliskova perhaps deflated that she had failed to close it out herself.

Typically, that would have been the end of the contest there and then, but a remarkable turn of events changed the match on a dime:

With Williams struggling to cope on her injured ankle, Pliskova roared back into life. Williams had three more chances to seal the win after Pliskova came back to 5-4, but she failed to convert any of them.

The American has had an eventful time since returning from the birth of her child in 2017, as the New York Times' Christopher Clarey observed:

As for Pliskova, she'd better not drop the first set against Osaka in their semi-final if she wants to progress, as the No. 4 seed is an expert at seeing matches out:

In the men's draw, injury also played a part as Nishikori was forced to retire in the second set.

Nishikori called a medical timeout after the first set, where it had not been much of a contest.

Part way through a similarly one-sided second, he made the call to end the match:

Pouille had a stiffer challenge as he saw off Raonic, who had beaten Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev en route to the quarter-final.

The Canadian threatened a comeback when he got on the board by taking the third set via a tiebreaker, but the Frenchman regained his footing in the fourth to grab a deserved win.