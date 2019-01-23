Australian Open 2019: Wednesday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her quarter final match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day 10 of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Serena Williams exited the 2019 Australian Open on Wednesday as Karolina Pliskova overcame her in three sets.

Pliskova will be joined by Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals after she beat sixth seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic advanced against Kei Nishikori after the No. 8 seed retired due to injury, and the Serb will face Lucas Pouille in the final four after the Frenchman upset Milos Raonic.

                            

U.S. Replay Info

TV: ESPN2 (2 p.m. ET), Tennis Channel (11 a.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: ESPN App, Tennis Channel Plus

              

UK Replay Info

TV: Eurosport 1 (11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. GMT) 

Live Stream: Eurosport Player

                       

Men's Singles Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (8) Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 4-1, ret.

(28) Lucas Pouille bt. (16) Milos Raonic, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4

                      

Women's Singles Results

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (16) Serena Williams, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (6) Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-1

                              

Recap

Having gone a set and a break down against an impressive Pliskova, Williams dug deep to take the match to three sets.

From there, she found herself in a familiar position of match point after she had eased to a 5-1 lead, with Pliskova perhaps deflated that she had failed to close it out herself.

Typically, that would have been the end of the contest there and then, but a remarkable turn of events changed the match on a dime:

With Williams struggling to cope on her injured ankle, Pliskova roared back into life. Williams had three more chances to seal the win after Pliskova came back to 5-4, but she failed to convert any of them.

The American has had an eventful time since returning from the birth of her child in 2017, as the New York Times' Christopher Clarey observed:

As for Pliskova, she'd better not drop the first set against Osaka in their semi-final if she wants to progress, as the No. 4 seed is an expert at seeing matches out:

In the men's draw, injury also played a part as Nishikori was forced to retire in the second set.

Nishikori called a medical timeout after the first set, where it had not been much of a contest.

Part way through a similarly one-sided second, he made the call to end the match:

Pouille had a stiffer challenge as he saw off Raonic, who had beaten Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Zverev en route to the quarter-final.

The Canadian threatened a comeback when he got on the board by taking the third set via a tiebreaker, but the Frenchman regained his footing in the fourth to grab a deserved win.  

Related

    Japanese sponsor accused of 'whitewashing' tennis star Naomi Osaka

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Japanese sponsor accused of 'whitewashing' tennis star Naomi Osaka

    CNN
    via CNN

    'She played her best tennis ever': Serena Williams on loss to Karolina Pliskova – video

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    'She played her best tennis ever': Serena Williams on loss to Karolina Pliskova – video

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian

    Australian exit shows Serena Williams is haunted by trauma of US meltdown

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Australian exit shows Serena Williams is haunted by trauma of US meltdown

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Pouille to face Djokovic in Australian Open semi-final after defeating Raonic

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Pouille to face Djokovic in Australian Open semi-final after defeating Raonic

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian