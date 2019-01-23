Alexander Ovechkin, Evander Kane and the Top Highlights for Jan. 22

Alexander Ovechkin, Evander Kane and the Top Highlights for Jan. 22January 23, 2019
The San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals were involved in one of the most exciting games of the NHL season on Tuesday night.
San Jose came back from down two goals in the third period to beat the Capitals 7-6 in a game in which both Alexander Ovechkin and Tomas Hertl recorded hat-tricks.
The San Jose victory was made possible by an incredible last-second finish in regulation from Evander Kane, who helped ensure the Sharks wouldn't end their four-game road trip without a point.
The other four games on Tuesday's schedule weren't as exciting, but the quartet of 3-2 finishes still produced some highlights worth watching on repeat.
Tuesday NHL Scores
San Jose 7, Washington 6
Arizona 3, Ottawa 2
Chicago 3, New York Islanders 2 (Final/Shootout)
Calgary 3, Carolina 2 (Final/OT)
Detroit 3, Edmonton 2
Evander Kane Forces Overtime In Final Second Of Regulation
Hertl Finishes Off Hat-Trick With Overtime Game-Winner
Hats off! @TomasHertl48 earned his second @Enterprise hat trick of the season... and month. https://t.co/J17Psk3ogO
Ovechkin Records 23rd-Career Hat-Trick
🎩 OVECHKIN HATTY ALERT 🎩 This guy just can't stop scoring. #CellySZN | #IceSurfing https://t.co/1zyoesN9gt
Patrick Kane Helps Chicago Win In Shootout
Backlund Scores Game-Winning Goal For Calgary
Straight 🔥 from Backs on tonight's @EASPORTSNHL OT winner! https://t.co/WZVBt1OTyj
Coyotes Produce Beautiful Give-And-Go
Larkin Finishes From Tight Angle
🚨 Dylan Larkin, folks! 🚨 Watch more: https://t.co/6nKOECyObW https://t.co/fV84mb6MrU
Barzal's Backhand Breakaway Tally
Kane, Hertl Help Sharks End Losing Streak Before All-Star Break
As he sent the puck into the back of the net, Evander Kane knew his game-tying goal was going to count, as he told Stephen Whyno of the AP:
Light came on, clock was at 0.0. Asked if he knew goal was going to count, Evander Kane says: "Yeah. Oh yeah. Yep. Yep. Oh yeah. Yep." He was right. No doubt. 1.0 left.
Kane's equalizer as the buzzer sounded at Capital One Arena was more than just an average game-tying score since it allowed the Sharks to force overtime and win their first game in a week.
San Jose's road trip was disastrous before Tuesday, as it lost to Arizona, Tampa Bay and Florida by a combined score of 18-8.
Although Tuesday's game in Washington, D.C. had an All-Star Game feel to it because of the high volume of scoring, Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer told NHL.com's Tom Gulutti that his team needed a victory:
Sharks coach Pete DeBoer: “That was a wild one. It was like the All-Star Game five days early. The East Coast version of the All-Star Game. I don’t know what even to say. We’ll take it. We needed it. I’m sure they’re saying the same thing."
Tuesday's victory helped the Sharks remain six points back of the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division ahead of a break that lasts until February 2.
Some of the confidence earned from beating the Capitals will be banked on once February begins, as the Sharks embark on another four-game trip that includes stops in Winnipeg and Calgary.
Ovechkin To Serve Suspension After All-Star Break
Ovechkin is one of a few NHL stars not headed to San Jose for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game Saturday, as he is using the time off to rest his body.
Since he opted out on the All-Star Game, Ovechkin has to serve a one-game suspension, and Washington head coach Todd Reirden announced the Russian forward will miss the February 1 game versus Calgary, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post:
Ovechkin will play in Toronto tomorrow, per Reirden. That means he'll miss the Feb. 1 game against Calgary as his one-game suspension for skipping the ASG.
The strategy makes perfect sense for Ovechkin, who will receive an extra day of rest after the All-Star break and he also has a chance to help his team beat an Eastern Conference foe in Toronto on Wednesday.
Ovechkin is riding a wave of momentum after netting his 23rd-career hat-trick, which tied him with Jari Kurri for 10th on the all-time hat-trick list.
In addition to recording that achievement, Ovechkin became the first player since Jaromir Jagr in the 2005-06 season to record three hat-tricks in his 14th season or later, per ESPN Stats and Info:
Alex Ovechkin @Capitals has recorded his 23rd career hat trick, tying Jari Kurri for 10th-most in NHL history. Ovechkin has 3 hat tricks in 2018-19 to become the first player with 3 hat tricks in his 14th season or later since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06. https://t.co/I48OvQFhfn
With a win over Toronto, Ovechkin and the Capitals would move within one point of the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division going into the All-Star break.
Wednesday NHL Schedule
Washington at Toronto (7:30 p.m. ET)
Arizona at Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET)
Minnesota at Colorado (9:30 p.m. ET)
Nashville at Vegas (10 p.m. ET)
St. Louis at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET)
Carolina at Vancouver (10:30 p.m. ET)
