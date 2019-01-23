Alexander Ovechkin, Evander Kane and the Top Highlights for Jan. 22

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals were involved in one of the most exciting games of the NHL season on Tuesday night.

San Jose came back from down two goals in the third period to beat the Capitals 7-6 in a game in which both Alexander Ovechkin and Tomas Hertl recorded hat-tricks.

The San Jose victory was made possible by an incredible last-second finish in regulation from Evander Kane, who helped ensure the Sharks wouldn't end their four-game road trip without a point.

The other four games on Tuesday's schedule weren't as exciting, but the quartet of 3-2 finishes still produced some highlights worth watching on repeat.

Tuesday NHL Scores

San Jose 7, Washington 6

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 3, New York Islanders 2 (Final/Shootout)

Calgary 3, Carolina 2 (Final/OT)

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2

Evander Kane Forces Overtime In Final Second Of Regulation

Hertl Finishes Off Hat-Trick With Overtime Game-Winner

Ovechkin Records 23rd-Career Hat-Trick

Patrick Kane Helps Chicago Win In Shootout

Backlund Scores Game-Winning Goal For Calgary

Coyotes Produce Beautiful Give-And-Go

Larkin Finishes From Tight Angle

Barzal's Backhand Breakaway Tally

Kane, Hertl Help Sharks End Losing Streak Before All-Star Break

As he sent the puck into the back of the net, Evander Kane knew his game-tying goal was going to count, as he told Stephen Whyno of the AP:

Kane's equalizer as the buzzer sounded at Capital One Arena was more than just an average game-tying score since it allowed the Sharks to force overtime and win their first game in a week.

San Jose's road trip was disastrous before Tuesday, as it lost to Arizona, Tampa Bay and Florida by a combined score of 18-8.

Although Tuesday's game in Washington, D.C. had an All-Star Game feel to it because of the high volume of scoring, Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer told NHL.com's Tom Gulutti that his team needed a victory:

Tuesday's victory helped the Sharks remain six points back of the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division ahead of a break that lasts until February 2.

Some of the confidence earned from beating the Capitals will be banked on once February begins, as the Sharks embark on another four-game trip that includes stops in Winnipeg and Calgary.

Ovechkin To Serve Suspension After All-Star Break

Ovechkin is one of a few NHL stars not headed to San Jose for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game Saturday, as he is using the time off to rest his body.

Since he opted out on the All-Star Game, Ovechkin has to serve a one-game suspension, and Washington head coach Todd Reirden announced the Russian forward will miss the February 1 game versus Calgary, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post:

The strategy makes perfect sense for Ovechkin, who will receive an extra day of rest after the All-Star break and he also has a chance to help his team beat an Eastern Conference foe in Toronto on Wednesday.

Ovechkin is riding a wave of momentum after netting his 23rd-career hat-trick, which tied him with Jari Kurri for 10th on the all-time hat-trick list.

In addition to recording that achievement, Ovechkin became the first player since Jaromir Jagr in the 2005-06 season to record three hat-tricks in his 14th season or later, per ESPN Stats and Info:

With a win over Toronto, Ovechkin and the Capitals would move within one point of the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division going into the All-Star break.

Wednesday NHL Schedule

Washington at Toronto (7:30 p.m. ET)

Arizona at Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET)

Minnesota at Colorado (9:30 p.m. ET)

Nashville at Vegas (10 p.m. ET)

St. Louis at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET)

Carolina at Vancouver (10:30 p.m. ET)

