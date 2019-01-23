Australian Open 2019 Women's Semifinal: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

The Australian Open women's semifinal matchups are set after quarterfinal play concluded with Karolina Pliskova's three-set win over Serena Williams on Tuesday (ET).

Here's a look at the semifinal schedule, television and live-stream information, as well as a quick rundown on all four competitors.

Australian Open Semifinal Information

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Danielle Collins: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova: Thursday at 12 a.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN2 and WatchESPN

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. Danielle Collins

No tennis player in this year's Australian Open has looked more dominant than two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who is making her second career appearance in the Australian Open semifinals and first since 2012.

The No. 8 seed has cruised to the semifinals off five straight-sets wins. None of her opponents have taken more than four games off her within a single set, and Kvitova has only lost 22 games overall.

That means Kvitova will be well-rested going into her semifinal match, as John Pye of the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post) wrote that her Australian Open wins have come in an average time of one hour and six minutes.

She faces unseeded 25-year-old American Danielle Collins, who had participated in eight majors leading into the 2019 Australian Open and only advanced past the first round once. However, she's beaten three top-20 seeds in this major, including No. 2 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2 in the round of 16.

Collins' performances at non-major tournaments in 2018 may have foreshadowed her Australian Open success, as she rose from No. 167 in the rankings to No. 36 by year's end. She's looked like one of the very best players in the world at times this month, however.

Kvitova is a heavy -450 favorite (bet $450 to win $100) at most sportsbooks, according to Oddschecker. That may be an ambitious line, however, as Kvitova fought through three sets and two tiebreakers in three hours to beat Collins at the Brisbane International this year.

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova

No. 7 Pliskova just faced Williams in one of the best matches of the entire Australian Open, as she came back from 5-1 down in the third set to defeat the 23-time major winner.

She faced four match points but was able to pull out the victory. As noted on the ESPN broadcast, Williams suffered a twisted ankle in the third set, which seemed to hamper her down the stretch.

Still, Pliskova played well en route to her third straight win against a seeded opponent in the Australian Open. She's also taken a trio of three-set victories as well. The Czech player's best major result occurred in 2016, when she finished as the tournament runner-up to Kerber.

The 21-year-old Osaka, who won the 2018 U.S. Open as a No. 20 seed, has continued her major dominance into the 2019 season.

After cruising to straight-sets wins over her first two opponents, Osaka had to fight back in her third- and fourth-round matches after losing the opening set. However, she ended up winning both matches in three sets before a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 6 Elina Svitolina.

Svitlolina played hurt throughout the quarterfinal match, as she battled neck and shoulder injuries. However, Osaka deserves credit for her stellar quarterfinal performance and could rattle off two straight major victories here.

Pliskova leads their career series, two matches to one. Chris Evert of ESPN said this was a "50-50" match during her post-match commentary of the Pliskova vs. Williams quarterfinal.