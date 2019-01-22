Miguel Cabrera to Pay Ex-Mistress $20K a Month in Child Support After Ruling

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is seen in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has been ordered to pay child support to his ex-mistress, Belkis Rodriguez, and pay off her house.

Per court documents obtained by Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press, a Florida judge ordered Cabrera to pay $20,000 per month in child support for two children he fathered with Rodriguez. He will also be required to pay off her mansion valued at nearly $1 million by July. 

Cabrera will also pay for health care, private tuition, daycare, activities and vacations for the two children in addition to the $20,000 per month in child support.

The children will "get vacations equal to what the children Cabrera has with his marital wife, under the court order."

Rodriguez originally filed a lawsuit against Cabrera in August 2017 after he allegedly cut child support payments, per the Associated Press

After a legal battle that lasted nearly 10 months, a Florida judge announced last May a trial would be scheduled for Nov. 5-7 to determine how much Cabrera would pay per month for the two children he had with Rodriguez. 

 

 

