Miguel Cabrera to Pay Ex-Mistress $20K a Month in Child Support After Ruling

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has been ordered to pay child support to his ex-mistress, Belkis Rodriguez, and pay off her house.

Per court documents obtained by Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press, a Florida judge ordered Cabrera to pay $20,000 per month in child support for two children he fathered with Rodriguez. He will also be required to pay off her mansion valued at nearly $1 million by July.

Cabrera will also pay for health care, private tuition, daycare, activities and vacations for the two children in addition to the $20,000 per month in child support.

The children will "get vacations equal to what the children Cabrera has with his marital wife, under the court order."

Rodriguez originally filed a lawsuit against Cabrera in August 2017 after he allegedly cut child support payments, per the Associated Press.

After a legal battle that lasted nearly 10 months, a Florida judge announced last May a trial would be scheduled for Nov. 5-7 to determine how much Cabrera would pay per month for the two children he had with Rodriguez.