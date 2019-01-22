Former Vikings WR Cayleb Jones Pleads Guilty to Interference with Emergency Call

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones pleaded guilty to interference with an emergency call Tuesday as part of a plea agreement to get two other charges dropped related to an alleged domestic violence incident in August.

TMZ Sports reported Jones, who already served five days of jail time, faces a potential sentence of up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine at his April sentencing.

The 25-year-old Dallas native was arrested by the Eagan Police Department in Minnesota after what it described as a "verbal altercation between Mr. Jones and a female which turned physical," per TMZ.

Court documents obtained by TMZ said Jones allegedly picked up and threw down his girlfriend and later kicked her. When she tried to escape, he chased her, knocked a phone out of her hand, took the phone and then fled the scene before police could arrive.

Jones signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona in May 2016. He was released by Philly in September of that year.

The wideout joined the Vikings' practice squad in December 2016 and spent the past two offseasons with the organization on futures contracts.

He received a four-game suspension from the NFL in April for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jones was released by Minnesota on Aug. 31 and remained a free agent throughout the 2018 season.