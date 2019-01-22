Former Vikings WR Cayleb Jones Pleads Guilty to Interference with Emergency Call

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones pleaded guilty to interference with an emergency call Tuesday as part of a plea agreement to get two other charges dropped related to an alleged domestic violence incident in August.

TMZ Sports reported Jones, who already served five days of jail time, faces a potential sentence of up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine at his April sentencing.

The 25-year-old Dallas native was arrested by the Eagan Police Department in Minnesota after what it described as a "verbal altercation between Mr. Jones and a female which turned physical," per TMZ.

Court documents obtained by TMZ said Jones allegedly picked up and threw down his girlfriend and later kicked her. When she tried to escape, he chased her, knocked a phone out of her hand, took the phone and then fled the scene before police could arrive.

Jones signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona in May 2016. He was released by Philly in September of that year.

The wideout joined the Vikings' practice squad in December 2016 and spent the past two offseasons with the organization on futures contracts.

He received a four-game suspension from the NFL in April for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Jones was released by Minnesota on Aug. 31 and remained a free agent throughout the 2018 season.

Related

    NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Brady vs. Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Investigating Laser Pointed at Brady vs. Chiefs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Is the Pats' Underdog Mentality Legit or BS?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is the Pats' Underdog Mentality Legit or BS?

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    City of Champions — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    City of Champions — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Scouts' Takes on Biggest Risers in the Draft 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Scouts' Takes on Biggest Risers in the Draft 📈

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report