Asdrubal Cabrera, Rangers Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3.5 Million Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Asdrubal Cabrera #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Needing to fill their third base vacancy, the Texas Rangers have agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the move. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cabrera's deal will be worth $3.5 million for one season.

The Rangers need starter at the hot corner because Adrian Beltre announced his retirement in November. 

Cabrera has played second base, third base and shortstop in his 12-year MLB career. The 33-year-old spent last season with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .262/.316/.458 with 23 homers in 147 games. 

The Rangers are facing an uphill climb to compete in the American League West after a 95-loss season and teams such as the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics boasting strong rosters in 2019. 

Texas' infield depth figures to be a strength. Elvis Andrus had injury problems last season, appearing in just 97 games. Cabrera can move to shortstop if that happens again, and Patrick Wisdom can handle third base. 

