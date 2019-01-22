2019 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Senior Bowl week is here, meaning there will be more focus on the 2019 NFL draft now than ever.

The San Francisco 49ers (second pick) and Oakland Raiders (fourth, 24th and 27th) sent their coaching staffs to Mobile, Ala. to run the show for three days of practice and Saturday's all-star game. Talent evaluators will be active throughout the week, as prospect performances can move them up and down the draft board.

After running through our first-round mock, we'll highlight the top three quarterback prospects at the Senior Bowl.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. New England Patriots: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

32. Los Angeles Rams: Oshane Ximines, DE/OLB, Old Dominion

Top QB Prospects at Senior Bowl

Daniel Jones, Duke

If our draft board holds true, Jones will be the first passer—and top overall prospect—selected from the Senior Bowl participants.

He'll look the part, too. He's 6'5", 220 pounds and athletic enough to have rushed for 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He also essentially received a master's degree in quarterbacking having played under head coach David Cutcliffe, who helped mold Peyton and Eli Manning.

"The thing with Jones is that Cutcliffe is a quarterback guru, so you know he's going to be smart and efficient and learn the system right away," one scout told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Jones' numbers didn't quite pop at Duke (22 passing touchdowns against nine interceptions this season), but his ceiling is high enough that a strong week in Mobile could cement him as a top-10 pick.

Drew Lock, Missouri

While Lock is the 31st pick in this mock, that's not a reflection of the separation between these passing prospects. He was getting Patrick Mahomes comparisons before the season; Lock isn't out of the running for the top signal-caller selected.

"Lock could be the No. 1 quarterback on the board this spring based on his combination of size and arm talent," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "He can make every throw in the book with power or finesse while consistently hitting the strike zone."



Lock might have the most volatile stock among the quarterbacks. His highs are towering, but his lows drag across the floor. For example, his first three-game stretch of 2018 featured 11 touchdown passes against one interception. His next had just a single scoring pass against five picks.

But his natural gifts are special, and he's as impressive as it gets when he puts everything together. Over the last three seasons, he threw for 10,861 yards and 95 scores.

Will Grier, West Virginia

While the distinction didn't come with a free trip to New York, Grier was nevertheless the fourth-placed finisher in this year's Heisman Trophy voting.

His two seasons in Dana Holgorsen's spread system were silly. Grier burst onto the scene in 2017 with 3,490 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. This past season, he upped the yardage (3,864) and touchdowns (37) while trimming his picks by a third (eight).

"I get the same feeling on him I had on Baker [Mayfield]," an NFC executive told SI.com's Albert Breer. "I expected an undersized guy with an average arm. When I left Oklahoma this year, I felt like Baker could make every throws. And I had the same feeling watching Grier against Virginia Tech—he's a gamer, he's got moxie, he has athleticism, and he can make the throws."

Grier's measurements won't blow scouts away, but he knows how to play and his competitiveness should show well on the practice field.