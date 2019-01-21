Report: CBS Ready to Give Tony Romo 'Substantial' Raise to Stay with Network

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

As Tony Romo's broadcasting reputation continues to grow, CBS is willing to do whatever it takes to keep him in the booth.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Monday that the network "is prepared to give Romo a substantial raise." The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has one year left on his deal with CBS and earns around $4 million annually, according to Marchand.

CBS' decision to make Romo its lead analyst following his retirement from the NFL looked like a risk at the time. Plenty of former players have struggled to make the adjustment to broadcasting, such as Romo's one-time teammate, Jason Witten.

However, Romo almost immediately earned plaudits for his work, as his genuine enthusiasm for the game comes across when he's partnered with Jim Nantz.

He has also shown an uncanny ability to predict what's about to unfold. During Sunday night's AFC Championship Game, Romo repeatedly saw plays developing in advance, including Sony Michel's 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Marchand noted it isn't uncommon for noteworthy analysts to move to another network. John Madden enjoyed spells at ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC during his career.

Marchand also reported CBS has the right to match any offer Romo receives should he reach the end of his current contract. As a result, he'll likely remain with CBS for the time being.