NFL Draft 2019: Small-School Stars Ready to Shine

NFL Draft 2019: Small-School Stars Ready to ShineJanuary 24, 2019
In the NFL, it's not about where prospects come from—it's how they perform.
Small-school players may not headline the draft like Alabama, Ohio State or Oklahoma products, but teams would miss out if scouts limited their focus to big-name schools.
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard spent four years at South Carolina State—a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program. Now, he's a First-Team All-Pro. The Philadelphia Eagles took tight end Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State, and he carved a decent role in their passing attack as a rookie in 2018.
Teams have started to dig into the 2019 class. While Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Devin White emerge as popular names among the powerhouse collegiate programs, don't forget those outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.
Which small-school prospects have a chance to hear their names called in the April 25-27 draft and shine in the NFL?
RB Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State
Running back Bruce Anderson gradually made a name for himself at North Dakota State. As a freshman, he led the team in kick return yards (585) and achieved a program-record 36.56 yards per return on 16 attempts.
Anderson suffered an ankle injury during his sophomore year and appeared in nine contests, but he averaged 6.7 yards per carry in a reserve role. He took over North Dakota State's backfield over the last two seasons, running for 2,140 yards and 21 touchdowns in that span.
As a ball-carrier, Anderson hits holes as a north-south rusher and has the vision to see outside openings. With quicker defenders in the pros, he may want to avoid excessive lateral dancing and pick a lane. It's not a major concern based on his collegiate numbers, though.
The North Dakota State product only caught 20 passes since the 2017 campaign, but six of those receptions went for a score. Since he's flashed reliable hands when targeted, more passing-game opportunities should boost his numbers. Anderson may see his stock rise if he can consistently pull down passes at the NFL combine.
RB Wes Hills, Slippery Rock
In 2011, Atlanta Falcons guard Brandon Fusco was the last Slippery Rock prospect drafted (sixth round, Minnesota Vikings). Eight years later, running back Wes Hills could follow in his footsteps as the sixth player selected from the program.
Hills spent three seasons at Delaware, rushing for 1,849 yards and 14 touchdowns with the FCS school. He transferred to Slippery Rock as a senior, and his production rose to record numbers for the program: 1,714 yards and 17 touchdowns.
At Slippery Rock, the New Jersey native posted three 200-yard games. Though most will question the competition in those matchups, Hills stands out as a prospect because of his high production at two schools.
Despite his struggle with minor injuries, Hills' 6'2", 218-pound frame should be able to absorb contact, push through piles and handle a sizable workload in the NFL. Workhorse tailbacks have dwindled to a small group, but Hills can carry the majority load if necessary.
WR Emmanuel Butler, Northern Arizona
Among FCS prospects, Emmanuel Butler may generate the most buzz. He's a big-bodied wide receiver (6'4", 220 lbs) with big-play ability. The Northern Arizona product averaged 17.2 yards per reception as a collegian. Teams will look at him as an asset to stretch defenses and place pressure on smaller deep safeties.
It's worth noting Butler suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery two games into the 2017 campaign. He appeared in nine contests in his final year and logged 35 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns. The 22-year-old didn't have a strong bounce-back year but still racked up yardage in huge chunks and served as a solid red-zone option.
Because of his size and production, Butler could land with a team on Day 3 of the draft. His ability to match up against physical cornerbacks and gain the advantage in tightly contested situations should help him blossom into a consistent playmaker. In an offense with a strong-armed quarterback and aggressive play-caller, Butler may reach his peak as a downfield threat.
TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State
San Jose State's offense didn't help contribute to many wins (1-11), but Josh Oliver deserves a spotlight for his contributions and intangibles. The tight end made the most out of his senior season, recording 56 catches for 709 yards and four touchdowns.
Beneath the statistics, Oliver developed his character and garnered respect from his peers, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler. "This year, he really emerged as a leader of the football team," head coach Brent Brennan said. "He was voted a team captain and was one of the guys who kept our team together even though the record didn't go like we wanted. He provided a lot of leadership that we needed."
In a loaded tight end class that features offensive playmakers Noah Fant, Irv Smith Jr. and Caleb Wilson, Oliver's character could set him apart. Furthermore, he's improved as an in-line blocker, per Brugler.
Team scouts will likely focus on Oliver's hands as a pass-catcher—developing offenses can use him as a mismatch against linebackers and safeties. But his leadership skills and ability to stay on the field for running plays could extend his career.
DT Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
Generally, 3-technique defensive tackles need explosive movement off the line of scrimmage and leverage to break through offensive lines. At 6'3", 305 pounds, Chattanooga's Isaiah Mack possesses the physical tools to fill that role.
As a senior, Mack finished with FCS All-American honors and became the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year with high-end production, notching 8.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for a loss in 11 games.
He talked about coaching and his motor as driving forces in a standout year, per Gene Henley of the Times Free Press: "I feel like it's been nothing more than the coaches giving me good preparation, keeping me ready for the game and making sure I know who I'm going against, so I can use whatever move I need to make. But at the end it's effort. All it is is effort."
As long as Mack remains open to coaching, he could take his impressive collegiate numbers to the pros—specifically in a four-man front. The Chattanooga product has the size of an NFL defensive tackle, and adding some strength would help him fit the pro mold.
EDGE Derick Roberson, Sam Houston State
Regardless of where a player attends school, a pass-rusher with eye-catching collegiate production—specifically in the sacks department—will garner draft attention.
After logging 10 combined sacks in one season at Texas and his first two years at Sam Houston State, Derick Roberson posted a breakout year as a senior. He finished with 15 sacks and recorded consecutive three-sack games against Stephen F. Austin and Northwestern State in October.
At 6'4", 250 pounds, Roberson profiles as a 3-4 edge-rusher who can use his speed with a spin move that leaves offensive tackles reaching for air. He also flashed quickness during practice for the East-West Shrine Game, per the Pewter Report's Taylor Jenkins. The former Bearkat will need to expand on his moves to find success while rushing NFL quarterbacks, but he's already shown a foundation for his attack at the line of scrimmage.
Last year, the Oakland Raiders selected P.J. Hall No. 57 overall. Roberson could become the next prospect from the school to hear his name called on Day 2.
LB Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State
Similar to NBA attacks, NFL offenses have shifted toward an emphasis on spacing. Coordinators want to put the ball in a playmaker's hands with room to rack up more yards. To combat that, defensive play-callers must adjust their personnel and field athletic talents in the back seven.
Terrill Hanks gained experience as a defensive back during his freshman season before he shifted to linebacker for three years. At 6'3", 235 pounds, the New Mexico State product can fly across the field for stops. He's recorded 100-plus tackles in each year as a second-level defender.
Hanks' football IQ and quickness allow him to diagnose plays and strike without much hesitation. Teams can use him in veiled blitz schemes and drop him into coverage to shadow tight ends. He's recorded 11 sacks, 14 pass breakups and eight interceptions as a collegian.
Now that most teams frequently deploy nickel formations to defend passing attacks, Hanks should play at least three-quarters of a squad's defensive snaps if he lands in a spot with an open starting role.
S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
Teams looking for a versatile defensive back should consider Nasir Adderley because of his experience and ball skills. At Delaware, he lined up at cornerback and safety but played primarily at the latter position over the last two seasons.
After he moved to safety, Adderley racked up nine interceptions. And the time spent at cornerback also displayed his ability to cover wide receivers on the perimeter. In the NFL, he'll probably see reps at free safety or slot cornerback because of his physical nature and reliable tackling.
In 2017, Adderley finished with the most solo tackles (42) for the Blue Hens and was second (48) last season. At 6'0", 200 pounds, he's capable of laying a hit on a ball-carrier or receiver and matching up in pass coverage, which should attract clubs with a void to fill at either safety spot.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Adderley as his biggest sleeper among safeties and fourth-best at the position. A 4.4-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine could solidify his spot as a second-round pick.