NFL Draft 2019: Small-School Stars Ready to Shine

0 of 8

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

In the NFL, it's not about where prospects come from—it's how they perform.

Small-school players may not headline the draft like Alabama, Ohio State or Oklahoma products, but teams would miss out if scouts limited their focus to big-name schools.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard spent four years at South Carolina State—a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference program. Now, he's a First-Team All-Pro. The Philadelphia Eagles took tight end Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State, and he carved a decent role in their passing attack as a rookie in 2018.

Teams have started to dig into the 2019 class. While Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Devin White emerge as popular names among the powerhouse collegiate programs, don't forget those outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

Which small-school prospects have a chance to hear their names called in the April 25-27 draft and shine in the NFL?