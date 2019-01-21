Titans Name TE Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator to Replace Matt LaFleur

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 19: Tight ends coach Arthur Smith of the Tennessee Titans talks with Phillip Supernaw #89 during a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have found their newest offensive coordinator from within, promoting Arthur Smith to the role Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

He replaces Matt LaFleur, who left after one season with the Titans to become head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Smith has been with the Titans for the past eight seasons, including three full seasons as tight ends coach. He has also been an assistant tight ends coach and has served as both an offensive and defensive assistant in his coaching career.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

