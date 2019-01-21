Titans Name TE Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator to Replace Matt LaFleur

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have found their newest offensive coordinator from within, promoting Arthur Smith to the role Monday, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

He replaces Matt LaFleur, who left after one season with the Titans to become head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

Smith has been with the Titans for the past eight seasons, including three full seasons as tight ends coach. He has also been an assistant tight ends coach and has served as both an offensive and defensive assistant in his coaching career.

