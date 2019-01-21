Tom Brady on 'Great Mentor' Bill Belichick: 'We've Always Gotten Along Great'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After earning a Super Bowl bid for the ninth time in their careers with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady had high praise for his coach.

The quarterback discussed his relationship with Bill Belichick Monday on the Mut and Callahan Show on WEEI (via ESPN):

"We've always gotten along great. We've worked together for 19 years. So we've had the same goals in mind for 19 years. He's been just a great, great mentor in my life, a great coach. He's taught me more than anyone ever could about the game of football. I've always just loved playing here, and playing for him. He's the greatest coach of all time and we've just had some incredible moments together."

The Patriots secured the AFC title for the third straight year Sunday with a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both Brady and Belichick have been with the Patriots since 2000, so they have at the very least been able to tolerate each other for 19 years.

However, Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported last January that the relationship has soured between them as well as owner Robert Kraft. The different personality styles, conflicting directions for the team and Brady's relationship with trainer Alex Guerrero reportedly led to numerous disagreements.

All sides involved have denied this type of friction, and Brady continues to praise his coach when given the opportunity.

"I think he is the best coach that has ever coached in the NFL and I feel very privileged to kind of have been mentored by him for as long as I have," the quarterback said in August, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com.

It seems his opinion hasn't changed as he once again shows respect to the team leader.

Belichick and Brady have already won five Super Bowls together and will try for their sixth February 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.