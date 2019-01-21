NFL Mock Draft 2019: Post-Conference Championship 1st-Round Predictions

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

What. A. Weekend.

Two conference title games. Two overtime periods. Two Super Bowl LIII tickets punched, one to the Los Angeles Rams, the other to the New England Patriots.

Of course, that also means the 2019 NFL offseason has officially started for 30 different franchises. While each will have opportunities to strengthen themselves through trades and/or free agency, the highlight for many will be the upcoming draft.

Let's take a look at the incoming rookie class, then, by laying out our latest first-round mock and spotlighting three prospects who could rocket up draft boards.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

32. Los Angeles Rams: Oshane Ximines, DE/OLB, Old Dominion

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Unless your team is the one selecting Williams, you're probably going to think, "C'mon, this isn't even fair," the first time you see him. While most defensive back prospects force clubs to choose between size and speed/quickness, there's no such sacrifice required with the former Tiger.

"Super-tall cornerbacks usually struggle staying in phase with quicker receivers," CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso wrote. "That's not a problem for the 6'3", 185-pound LSU standout, whose fluid athleticism allows him to stay with twitchy pass-catchers at all levels of the field."

Over the past two seasons, Williams tallied 71 tackles, 19 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 1.5 tackles for loss. He made a habit out of mirroring his matchup. Just ask D.K. Metcalf, the first receiver to come off our draft board. When LSU and Ole Miss locked horns this season, Metcalf managed just three catches on nine targets for 37 yards against Williams, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Big ballhawks with long reach are among the most disruptive forces in the secondary, especially when the other physical tools are in place to prevent both vertical routes and quick-hitters. When scouts size up his measurements and athletic testing, Williams could secure his spot in the top five.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Everyone will inevitably focus on Murray's measurements, because it's hard to find successful NFL quarterbacks who are built like this. But wait to see what happens when the Heisman Trophy winner flies in a dead sprint—he claimed to run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at Oklahoma—and flashing the arm skills that helped make the Sooners among the nation's toughest teams to defend.

"Murray is obviously a tremendous athlete who will give defenses fits with his speed and quickness," For The Win's Steven Ruiz wrote. "But he's more than just a runner. He's a passer, first and foremost. Over the next few months, NFL teams will realize this and those that need a quarterback will be clamoring to take him in the first round."

Murray has that it factor that's hard to describe, but you know it when you see it. His improvisational skills and creativity will remind scouts of NFL MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes.

Murray shared the college football season with all of these prospects, and he was named the most outstanding player. While that doesn't guarantee NFL success, it won't be easy to overlook what should be explosive athletic testing and phenomenal statistics on his resume (4,361 yards passing, 1,001 yards rushing, 54 total touchdowns in 2018).

Oshane Ximines, DE/OLB, Old Dominion

There's never been a reason for NFL scouts to monitor Old Dominion. The next prospect drafted will be the program's first.

But Ximines is about to change that, perhaps in dramatic fashion. Tally 18.0 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as he did as a redshirt senior, and the football world can't help but take note.

"He is an explosive pass-rusher ... who has the versatility to play with his hand in the dirt or standing up on the edge," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "His game reminds me a little bit of DeMarcus Ware's, though Ximines has a ways to go."

Ware, you may recall, was a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro who had 138.5 sacks over 12 NFL seasons. If Ximines potentially has that type of ceiling, scouts could easily fall in love, especially as they grow more familiar with the small-school standout.

Statistics used courtesy of ESPN.com and Sports-Reference.com.