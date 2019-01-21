Australian Open 2019 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Serena Williams booked her spot in the last eight of the 2019 Australian Open as she prevailed over top seed Simona Halep in one of the matches of the tournament so far on Monday.

The American won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in one hour, 47 minutes, withstanding a fantastic comeback from Halep to set up a quarter-final meeting with Karolina Pliskova.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won his gruelling fourth-round match 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Alex Zverev was soundly beaten by Milos Raonic in just under two hours.

Monday Results

Men's Singles

(16) Milos Raonic bt. (4) Alex Zverev: 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (15) Daniil Medvedev: 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. (23) Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-7 (8), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8)

(28) Lucas Pouille bt. (11) Borna Coric: 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Women's Singles

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (13) Anastasija Sevastova: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(16) Serena Williams bt. (1) Simona Halep: 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. (17) Madison Keys: 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (18) Garbine Muguruza: 6-3, 6-1

Full results and draws can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Serena's clash with Halep was billed as a blockbuster occasion, and it did not disappoint.

The 37-year-old looked sluggish as she dropped serve in the opening game of the match, but she came roaring back with some truly superb tennis to claim three breaks of her own and take the opener in just 20 minutes.

When Williams broke again for a 2-1 lead in the second set, Halep's head could have dropped.

But the Romanian broke back immediately and proceeded to play a near faultless set of tennis to get back on level terms.

TPN/Getty Images

Crucially, Halep served at 76 per cent in the second set and made just two unforced errors.

She forced Williams to gamble more with her shots and broke the seven-time Melbourne champion again at 5-4 ahead in the second to level the contest.

The quality of play at the start of the third set was truly stunning as the pair exchanged three holds apiece, with Williams surviving three break points to draw level at 3-3.

That seemed to galvanise the 23-time Grand Slam winner, while Halep likely saw it as an opportunity missed, and Williams claimed the crucial break in the next game to lead 4-3.

She duly served her way to victory with two more holds to send the world No. 1 out of the tournament after a superb contest.

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Djokovic was made to work hard for his quarter-final spot by Medvedev, eventually coming through in three hours, 15 minutes.

It was a contest packed with huge rallies, and for once, Djokovic came out second best from a few of them.

The 70-minute second set was the pick of the action as the pair exchanged a break apiece before heading into a tiebreak.

In the breaker, Medvedev came out on top in a 42-shot rally to earn a mini-break on the first point, and he sealed the set at the fourth opportunity after a 36-shot exchange:

Djokovic had to save three break points to level at 2-2 in the third before then taking the set with back-to-back breaks of his own.

And despite a nasty looking fall and more punishment from Medvedev, he sealed the match thanks to two breaks in the fourth, sealing match point with a vintage forehand winner.

Zverev crashed out of the tournament in inauspicious fashion against Raonic.

The 21-year-old broke the Canadian in the opening game of the match but then lost eight games in a row.

The German's serving was dire, and he won less than 25 per cent of points behind his second serve over the opening two sets.

His solitary hold of the second came in the third game, but when he was again broken to go 4-1 behind, he let out his frustration by destroying his racquet:

Raonic, by contrast, remained supremely cool, even when Zverev finally found some form in the third, and he won the third-set breaker to advance to the last eight:

Zverev still has just one Grand Slam quarter-final appearance to his name—last year at the French Open—and is still yet to make good on his enormous talent at the biggest tournaments.