Australian Open 2019: Monday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

Serena Williams continued her route through the 2019 Australian Open on Monday as she beat top seed Simona Halep in three sets.

She completed the quarter-final lineup after Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina booked their places in the final eight.

Men's No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev crashed out in a straight-sets thrashing courtesy of Milos Raonic.

Novak Djokovic was last on court at the Rod Laver Arena as he faced off against Daniil Medvedev.

Men's Singles Results

(16) Milos Raonic bt. (4) Alexander Zverev, 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

(28) Lucas Pouille bt. (11) Borna Coric, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (2)

Women's Singles Results

(16) Serena Williams bt. (1) Simona Halep, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. (13) Anastasija Sevastova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. (17) Madison Keys, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. (18) Garbine Muguruza, 6-3, 6-1

Recap

At times on Monday, it seemed Halep might finally pick up her second win against Williams, having won just one of their nine prior meetings. That was especially true when she opened the match with a break.

That was quickly forgotten, though, as Williams powered through the next six games to take the set and then went a break up in the second.

Halep eventually found her feet and fought back to level proceedings, per the Press Association's Eleanor Crooks:

The final set might have gone differently had Halep taken one of the three break points she earned, but it was Williams who came out on top.

Sports writer Tumaini Carayol gave his assessment of both players:

Here's a quick look at some of the day's other action:

Raonic took Zverev to school in their encounter, with the German winning just one game apiece in the first two sets.

Zverev vented his frustration on his racket:

Having done so, he finally offered some resistance in the third, but he was edged out by the Canadian in the tiebreaker.

Despite being ranked fourth in the world, the 21-year-old's best performance at a Grand Slam remains his sole quarter-final appearance at the French Open last year.

The pendulum swung back and forth in Svitolina's topsy-turvy win over Keys, with all three sets proving to be one-sided.

After comfortably taking the first set 6-2, Svitolina managed to pick up just one game in the second as Keys roared back to life, only for the No. 6 seed to sweep the American aside in the third.

She'll face Osaka in the quarter-final after the fourth seed overcame a tough test at the hands of Sevastova.