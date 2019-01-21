Tom Brady Privately Talks to Patrick Mahomes After Patriots Win AFC Championship

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

FILE - At left, in a Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. At right, in a Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. It seems football fans everywhere are suddenly on the Chiefs’ bandwagon, enthralled by their record-setting young quarterback and exciting offensive playmakers while hopeful that their amiable old coach can finally win the big one. Then again, maybe they’re just fans of anybody facing New England.(AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

After an incredible duel between elite quarterbacks in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, New England Patriots star Tom Brady wanted to show some respect to his counterpart. 

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, Brady found Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a one-on-one conversation after the game.

"Tom Brady just quietly approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room — and asked if he could see Patrick Mahomes. Brady was escorted into a room where he spoke briefly with him. A very clear display of respect from one incredible quarterback to another."

The two quarterbacks battled in a 37-31 overtime win for the Patriots, with 44 of the 68 points coming in the fourth quarter or overtime. They each led scoring drives in the final minute of regulation to force the extra period.

It was the second time these teams faced each other this season. In the first meeting back in Week 6, New England came away with a 43-40 win in another dramatic battle.

While Brady is the more accomplished player with five Super Bowl wins, three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowls, Mahomes seemingly made an impression on the veteran after throwing seven touchdown passes in two games against the Patriots.

Although we might not ever know what the two said to one another, perhaps Brady's words will further motivate Mahomes to build off his breakout season.

