Look: Rams Avoid Flag on Blatant Pass Interference Against Tommylee Lewis

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The officials may have cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl.

During Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Drew Brees' third-down pass to Tommylee Lewis fell incomplete with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, but only because Nickell Robey-Coleman committed obvious pass interference. However, the officials did not throw a flag, and the Saints were forced to settle for a field goal.

The missed call drew plenty of reaction:

Jared Goff then led the Rams into field-goal range, and Greg Zuerlein forced overtime with a 48-yarder. Zuerlein later booted a 57-yard field goal in overtime to clinch the Rams' spot in the Super Bowl.

After the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters he spoke to the league office, which confirmed the call was missed.

"They blew the call," Payton said.

"I don't know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call," Payton later said. He also said the Saints would "probably never get over" the loss.