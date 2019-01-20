NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Live-Stream Guide, Expert Picks and TV Schedule

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

By the end of Sunday, this year's Super Bowl matchup will be set, as the four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs are set to play in the conference championship round.

First, the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Later, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The winners will advance to Super Bowl LIII, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Below is the schedule for the rest of the NFL playoffs, expert picks for the championship games and predictions for both contests.

Conference Championship Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Information

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game: No. 2 Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go and FuboTV

AFC Championship Game: No. 2 New England Patriots at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All-Access and FuboTV

Super Bowl Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Information

Sunday, Feb. 3

Super Bowl LIII, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All-Access and FuboTV

Expert Picks

The ESPN.com staff unanimously predicted the Saints to win the NFC Championship Game. However, the staff members were more split on the AFC Championship Game.

Five experts picked the Chiefs, while four experts predicted the Patriots will win.

The picks by the Sports Illustrated staff are similar. Five of its seven experts picked the Saints to win, while the AFC Championship Game spread was closer, with four of seven picking the Chiefs.

On the CBS Sports staff, six of eight experts picked New Orleans, while their AFC predictions were split down the middle.

OddsShark shows bookmakers have the Saints as three-point favorites over the Rams, and the outlet's predicted score is 27.0-20.6 to New Orleans. The Chiefs are three-point favorites over the Patriots, but the predicted score is 27.4-25.7 to New England.

Predictions

John McCoy/Getty Images

Although the Saints are the betting favorite, as well as the pick for many experts, the NFC Championship Game will be a close contest.

Los Angeles is powered by the two-headed rushing attack of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, who filled in nicely while Gurley missed the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury. When Gurley returned for Los Angeles' divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys, Anderson and Gurley both had big games to help the Rams advance.

That's why, despite the fact that the Saints are the popular pick, the Rams will pull out a close win in a high-scoring game, which will closely resemble the regular-season matchup between the teams.

The AFC Championship Game is also poised for an upset, as the Patriots have much more recent postseason success than the Chiefs. New England is playing in its eighth straight AFC Championship Game and looking to play in the Super Bowl for the third straight year.

Kansas City hasn't played in the AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season, and it hasn't appeared in a Super Bowl since winning it at the end of the 1969 season.

The Patriots will rely on veteran quarterback Tom Brady to pull off the road upset and get back to the Super Bowl, where they will look to win their second championship in three seasons.