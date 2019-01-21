NFL Draft 2019: 1st-Round Order and Updated Mock Draft Projections

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Now that the NFL's conference championship games are in the books, we know that the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LIII.

This means we also know the draft order for the first 30 picks in April's draft.

Here's a mock of the entire first round based on factors like prospect potential, team needs and team fits. We'll also examine some of the latest draft buzz.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, Edge, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Clelin Ferrell, Edge, Clemson

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White: LB, LSU



13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, Edge, Florida State



14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

16. Carolina Panthers: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

17. Cleveland Browns: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan



18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, Edge, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington



21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson



25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia



26. Indianapolis Colts: Rashan Gary, Edge, Michigan



27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State



28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Cardinals Will Likely Have Options at No. 1

The Arizona Cardinals own the No. 1 overall pick and don't need a quarterback. While new head coach Kliff Kingsbury did say that he'd love to take Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, that was long before he actually joined Arizona and got the No. 1 pick. This probably isn't happening.

This means the Cardinals have options at the top. They can take their choice of prospect—possibly a defensive star like Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa—or they could auction off the pick to quarterback-needy teams.

The first team that looks like a legitimate trade partner—for a quarterback—is the New York Giants at No. 6. Arizona could conceivably net an extra first-round pick just to move down five or six spots (Jacksonville Jaguars), giving up the chance at a quarterback and still grabbing a top-five talent in the process.

Of course, Arizona's potential trade partners aren't limited to quarterback-needy teams. As the Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman recently hinted, a team like the Oakland Raiders may want to move up a couple spots for an edge-rusher like Bosa.

If Arizona could pick up one of Oakland's additional first-rounders, this move would make sense. The Cardinals need to surround quarterback Josh Rosen with talent. An extra pick would help do that.

49ers Should Benefit from Arizona's Spot at No. 1



There's a real chance that the San Francisco 49ers end up with their pick of players in the draft. If a team does move up for a quarterback at No. 1, San Francisco can grab whichever player is at the top of its draft board.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that this would be one of the top defensive prospects—Bosa, Allen or Williams. However, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently paired another defender with the 49ers at No. 2 overall.

Jeremiah has Bosa coming off the board at No. 1 and then has the 49ers taking Michigan edge-rusher Rashan Gary.

"Gary has the size of a defensive tackle but the skill set to play on the edge. He'll give the 49ers one of the best young D-lines in the NFL," Jeremiah wrote.

This is an interesting pick, as Gary hasn't been mentioned in the same breath as Bosa and Allen among edge-rushers. If NFL talent-evaluators are as high on the former Wolverine as Jeremiah is, though, that could change in the coming months.

Is Murray Making a Mistake?

Murray is one of the quarterbacks a team may move up to draft this April. That could make Murray's pending decision between baseball and football—making himself draft-eligible didn't cement his path—a bit easier.

However, one former NFL standout, Joe Theismann, believes that picking football over Major League Baseball would be a massive mistake.

"I think he should choose baseball," Theismann said, per Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. "I think he would struggle in the NFL. I understand a lot of guys work from the gun. You're working away from the line of scrimmage. But sooner or later, defensive coaches in this league are going to figure out how to keep you in the pocket."

The concern with Murray, of course, is his height (listed at 5'10"). While Theismann's theory is correct—and passing behind 6'6" lineman in the pocket would presumably be an issue for the 5'10" Murray—it has rarely been an issue for Russell Wilson, listed at 5'11".

Not every sub-six-foot quarterback can be Wilson, though. Whether Murray can is the big question hanging over him heading into the draft.