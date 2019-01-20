NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Odds and Final Predictions for AFC, NFC Games

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

This is almost it, folks. By the end of Sunday, we'll know which two teams will contest Super Bowl LIII. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the New England Patriots for the right to represent the AFC. The New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, will host the Los Angeles Rams for the right to represent the NFC.

Both games are rematches from the regular season and should be wildly entertaining.

What's especially fun about the 2019 edition of conference championship weekend is the fact that we're getting a quarterback duel between a legend and a young gun in each matchup. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes will be great. So will Drew Brees versus Jared Goff. Whichever we get in the NFL's final game is going to be just as good.

So which quarterbacks and which teams do we expect to see in February? That's what we're here to determine. Below are score predictions for the championship round. We'll also run down the viewing schedule, the latest odds and over/unders, per OddsShark, and some of the latest playoff buzz.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20



NFC Conference Championship Game

Who: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Odds and Over/Under: NO -3, 56.5

Prediction: Saints 31, Rams 26

AFC Conference Championship Game

Who: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access and FuboTVf

Odds and Over/Under: KC -3, 56

Prediction: Patriots 31, Chiefs 27

Goff Not Intimidated by the Superdome

Playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is a massive advantage for the Saints. It's a raucous environment and extremely hostile for visitors. It's so good that New Orleans has never lost a playoff game at home during the Brees and Sean Payton administration.

The home crowd made things visibly difficult for Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. However, Goff isn't worried about navigating it in his first-ever road playoff game.

"When it's loud, we love it," Goff said, per Liam Blackburn of Sporting News. "Try to relish it and try to enjoy it. It will be no different this weekend. It will be loud and it will be something we have to deal with."

Goff did get a taste of the New Orleans crowd during the regular-season meeting. While he responded with 391 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw a critical interception and struggled while trying to play catch-up late.

While that crowd was loud, this one will be cheering for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Saints Will Be Without Watson

Goff appears to be ready for Sunday's drama. New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson, however, will not be. Watson, who plans to retire after the postseason, is dealing with appendicitis and will not play in the NFC Championship Game.

This means that Watson will miss out on his final chance to play in front of the New Orleans crowd.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, however, Watson could be available for the Super Bowl should the Saints advance:

Watson caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He added one reception for 12 yards during the divisional-round win over Philadelphia.

Michel Gearing Up for His Biggest Challenge Yet

While Goff is preparing for his first road playoff game, so too is rookie Patriots running back Sony Michel. Goff could be asked to put the Rams offense on his shoulders at some point on Sunday, and Michel could be asked to do the same for New England.

The Patriots' game plan should revolve around keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense off the field for long stretches in order to break their rhythm. That places a lot of pressure on the running game and, in turn, Michel.

The 2018 31st overall pick, who rushed for 931 yards and 4.5 yards per carry in the regular season, has been the centerpiece of the rushing attack most of the year. However, this will be his biggest challenge yet given a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

The rookie feels he is up to that challenge.

"It's like taking a test," Michel said, per Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. "If you walk into the class and you're prepared for it, you're going to ace it. If you walk in not prepared, now you're nervous and you feel like you're going to fail. ... It's all about what I did this week, and I'm ready."

The real question might be whether Kansas City's 27th-ranked run defense (132.1 yards per game allowed) is ready for the bruising 215-pound Michel.

