NFC Championship Game 2019: Updated Odds, Prop Bets for Rams vs. Saints

The offensive stars of the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams are expected to steal the spotlight in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Since the regular-season meeting between the top two teams in the NFC produced 80 points, and both teams have explosive play makers at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, another shootout is expected at the Superdome.

With that in mind, it's worth taking a look at the prop bets involving offensive numbers and touchdowns.

While some prop bets look easy to bet on, there are a few complicated ones that could produce a nice payout if you get them right.

1st Touchdown Scorer

Figuring out which player will score the first touchdown in any game is a difficult task.

Given all the variables involved with the first touchdown scorer prop, the odds are high for all of the key players in the NFC Championship Game.

In the first meeting between the Rams and Saints, Alvin Kamara found the end zone first, as he scored six minutes into the contest.

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Kamara currently has the lowest odds in the prop, with Todd Gurley, Michael Thomas and Mark Ingram behind him.

A week ago in the divisional round, the Rams and Saints both conceded the first touchdown in their respective games to Jordan Matthews and Amari Cooper.

Betting on the first touchdown scorer forces you to guess which team will get the ball first, and in a game expected to have plenty of offensive fireworks, the team who receives the opening kickoff could easily go down and score a touchdown.

Gurley, Kamara and Thomas are the best options for this prop because of how much they have the ball in their hands.

However if you want to take a risk, the tight ends should be your choice, as Ben Watson of the Saints and the Los Angeles duo of Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett all have long odds.

Jared Goff Passing Yards

Of the four quarterbacks participating in conference championship weekend, Jared Goff has been talked about the least.

There's reason to be skeptical about Goff's performance in the Superdome because he's thrown for under 200 yards in three of his last five games.

The counter argument to that is Goff threw for 391 yards in Week 9 against the Saints, as the Rams attempted to keep up with Drew Brees and Co.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

But Goff's performance against the Saints was more of an outlier than the norm on the road for the third-year quarterback.

Goff has two 300-yard showings on his travels, with the other one coming in Week 5 against Seattle, while the rest of his road passing performances have been under 240 yards.

That's why the under of 288.5 yards has the lowest odds at 4/5 and the over of 288.5 has the longest odds at 10/11.

Given his production on the road and the Rams' tendency to run the ball with Gurley and C.J. Anderson of late, it feels easy to recommend the under.

