Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Bracket

Fred Lee/Getty Images

There were few problems for the men's and women's favourites at the 2019 Australian Open on Saturday, as Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams eased through to the fourth rounds of their respective draws.

Serena needed only 67 minutes to win her third-round match, sweeping aside the 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska with a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Djokovic had to work a little harder and also dropped a set—an aberration, as he went off the boil at 4-1 ahead in the third.

But he came roaring back to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 in two hours, 22 minutes.

No. 1 women's seed Simona Halep also advanced as she beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3, setting up a blockbuster fourth-round match with Serena.

Meanwhile, No. 4 men's seed Alexander Zverev beat Australia's Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, and he will face Milos Raonic in the next round.

Saturday's Top Results

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

(4) Alex Zverev bt. Alex Bolt: 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Joao Sousa: 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2

(16) Milos Raonic bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Women's Singles

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. Shuai Zhang: 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

(16) Serena Williams bt. Dayana Yastremska: 6-2, 6-1

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

(17) Madison Keys bt. (12) Elise Mertens: 6-3, 6-2

(1) Simona Halep bt. Venus Williams: 6-2, 6-3

Saturday Recap

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Djokovic has won six titles in Melbourne, but his form in the past two years at the Australian Open has been relatively poor.

He went out in the fourth round last year following a second-round exit in 2017.

The Serb has yet to hit his best form at the 2019 tournament, but he has shown enough to indicate he will return to the quarter-finals at least.

Saturday's victory was about as routine as they come, barring a strange collapse midway through the third set.

Three breaks of serve saw Djokovic take the opener. He earned only one break point in the entire second set, as Shapovalov upped his game. But crucially, it came as the 19-year-old was serving to stay in the set.

At 4-1 ahead in the third, it looked as though Djokovic was cruising into the fourth round.

But he became visibly annoyed when the floodlights came on in broad daylight and all of a sudden lost his rhythm.

A string of errors culminated in a double fault to give Shapovalov the chance to serve for the set, and the youngster duly took the opportunity having taken full advantage of Djokovic's drop in form:

Unfortunately for the Canadian, the top seed didn't stay down for long. He blew away Shapovalov in the fourth set, winning six games in a row to set up a last-16 clash with No. 15 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Serena had no dips in form as she thrashed Yastremska.

In a display of utter dominance, the 23-time Grand Slam champion did not give up a break point while claiming five of the 12 she earned on Yastremska's serve.

The legendary American consoled her young opponent at the net after the victory:

Yastremska is far from the first player to have been on the end of a drubbing from Serena, and she won't be the last.

However, the next challenge for the seven-time Australian Open champion will be no breeze given she's up against the formidable Halep.

The world No. 1 made easy work of her clash with Venus Williams on Saturday, seeing off the 38-year-old in one hour, 17 minutes.

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Halep played her best match of the tournament against Venus, with her immense hitting from the back of the court causing Venus all kinds of problems.

A two-time finalist in Melbourne, Venus did not help herself with 33 unforced errors, and her forehand let her down on numerous occasions.

But Halep played a match of enormous quality, and it would be no surprise were the eventual champion to come from her fourth-round clash against Serena.