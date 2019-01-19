Australian Open 2019: Djokovic, Serena Williams Highlight Saturday's Results

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Serena Williams continued her campaign for a 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

She will meet Simona Halep in the fourth round for potentially the clash of the tournament so far after the world No. 1 brushed aside Venus Williams.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic dropped a set but otherwise enjoyed a fairly routine win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Alex Zverev breezed past Alex Bolt in one hour, 52 minutes to set up a fourth round meeting with Milos Raonic.

Saturday's Top Results

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

(4) Alex Zverev bt. Alex Bolt: 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

(8) Kei Nishikori bt. Joao Sousa: 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2

(16) Milos Raonic bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Women's Singles

(6) Elina Svitolina bt. Shuai Zhang: 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

(16) Serena Williams bt. Dayana Yastremska: 6-2, 6-1

(4) Naomi Osaka bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

(17) Madison Keys bt. (12) Elise Mertens: 6-3, 6-2

(1) Simona Halep bt. Venus Williams: 6-2, 6-3

Serena went into Saturday's clash having dropped just six games all tournament, and she gave up only three more against 18-year-old Yastremska.

The American put on a clinical display on the Rod Laver Arena, sealing her victory in 67 minutes.

She did not give up a single break point opportunity while taking five of the 12 she earned on Yastremska's serve.

The teenager was in tears at the end of the match, but was comforted at the net by Serena:

There was emotion in Djokovic's match as well, but it was anger rather than dejection.

The Serbian cruised through the first two sets, Shapovalov improving in the second but still failing to put any pressure on the top seed's serve.

However, Djokovic then took issue as the floodlights were turned on:

It seemed to distract him from his task as he became sloppy, hitting 14 unforced errors as Shapovalov won five games in a row from 4-1 down to take the third set.

In typically remarkable fashion, though, Djokovic was not down for long and won the fourth set to love to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the next round.

Arguably the performance of the day came from Halep.

Despite her status as top seed she looked to have been handed a demanding third round draw against Venus.

After close early exchanges, her power, accuracy and determination saw her to a comfortable victory over the two-time Melbourne finalist.

Preying on Venus' weak forehand, Halep broke Williams five times in the 77-minute match.

The crucial statistic was Halep's measly 12 unforced errors compared to Venus' 33, but it was the Romanian's brilliant hitting that meant Venus had to go for big shots:

Halep will have to be just as good, if not better, to cause Serena problems in the next round, and it should be a fantastic contest.