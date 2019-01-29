Ranking All 30 MLB Teams on Homegrown Talent Entering 2019

0 of 31

Bob Levey/Getty Images

All 30 MLB teams put different emphases on building from within and cultivating homegrown talent.

A lot of that has to do with payroll.

Small-market teams are inevitably forced to rely heavily on cost-controlled, young assets, while big-market clubs can afford to trade prospects when opportunities arise and then plug holes with free-agent signings.

Still, homegrown talent is a necessity for even the most free-spending teams if they hope to win a title.

With that in mind, what follows is a look at all 30 MLB franchises ranked from worst to first on homegrown talent ahead of the 2019 season.