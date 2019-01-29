Ranking All 30 MLB Teams on Homegrown Talent Entering 2019

Ranking All 30 MLB Teams on Homegrown Talent Entering 2019January 29, 2019
All 30 MLB teams put different emphases on building from within and cultivating homegrown talent.
A lot of that has to do with payroll.
Small-market teams are inevitably forced to rely heavily on cost-controlled, young assets, while big-market clubs can afford to trade prospects when opportunities arise and then plug holes with free-agent signings.
Still, homegrown talent is a necessity for even the most free-spending teams if they hope to win a title.
With that in mind, what follows is a look at all 30 MLB franchises ranked from worst to first on homegrown talent ahead of the 2019 season.
Methodology
- Who qualifies as homegrown? To be considered "homegrown," a player must have been drafted by an organization or signed by it as an amateur free agent and subsequently developed in its minor league system.
- What about international free agents? International players who entered the league with significant professional experience were not included. That means players such as Masahiro Tanaka, Jose Abreu, Yuli Gurriel, Raisel Iglesias, Kenta Maeda and Shohei Ohtani did not help their respective teams' rankings.
- Opening Day Roster/40-Man Roster: At the top of each slide is a breakdown of how many homegrown players each team has on its projected Opening Day roster and 40-man roster. Roster projections are pulled from Roster Resource, so my opinion on who will be in the 25-man squad was taken out of the equation.
- Notable Homegrown Players: This is a list of notable homegrown players, with any player projected for 0.5 WAR or more in the preseason Steamer projections included on a bulleted list. The rest of the homegrown players on the 40-man rosters and any non-roster players with WAR projections were listed below the notables.
- Projected Homegrown WAR Total: The combined WAR of all the players listed above was then totaled, with that number determining where each team fell in the rankings.
A lot needs to be established before we dive into the rankings, so let's get that out of the way here.
Now let's explain what's included on each slide.
Easy enough, right? Let's get started.
30. Arizona Diamondbacks
- 3B Jake Lamb (1.2)
- RP Archie Bradley (0.7)
- Archie Bradley (No. 7 overall) and Andrew Chafin (No. 43 overall) were both taken in the 2011 draft. The team no doubt envisioned Bradley as a future ace, but he's taken off since making the full-time move to the bullpen and has a clear path to the closer's job in 2019.
- Third baseman Jake Lamb posted a 113 OPS+ while averaging 30 doubles, 30 home runs and 98 RBI in 2016 and 2017. As he looks to bounce back from an injury-marred season, a move across the diamond to first base could be coming.
- Reliever Jimmie Sherfy has not gotten an extended look at the MLB level yet, but he's been impressive in limited action the past two seasons with a 1.00 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 26 appearances.
Opening Day Roster: 5/25
40-Man Roster: 11/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Andrew Chafin (0.4), RP Silvino Bracho (0.4), RP Jimmie Sherfy (0.3), SP Taylor Clarke (0.1), 1B Kevin Cron, SP Bo Takahashi, SP Emilio Vargas, RP Jake Barrett, OF Socrates Brito (-0.1)
Non-Roster with a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 3.0
Notes
29. Seattle Mariners
- 3B Kyle Seager (2.5)
- SP Felix Hernandez (0.9)
- Given the trade-happy approach of general manager Jerry Dipoto, it's no surprise that the Mariners have the fewest homegrown players on the projected Opening Day roster and 40-man roster of any team.
- During the six-year span from 2012-17, third baseman Kyle Seager posted a 119 OPS+ while averaging 33 doubles, 25 home runs, 85 RBI and 4.4 WAR. The 31-year-old could be an appealing trade chip if he bounces back from a disappointing 2018 campaign.
- Does Felix Hernandez have anything left in the tank? He struggled to a 5.55 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 155.2 innings last season, and he'll earn $27.9 million in the final season of his current contract.
Opening Day Roster: 2/25
40-Man Roster: 5/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: OF Braden Bishop, RP Dan Altavilla, RP Matt Festa
Non-Roster with a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 3.4
Notes
28. Detroit Tigers
- RF Nicholas Castellanos (1.9)
- C Grayson Greiner (1.4)
- OF Christin Stewart (1.1)
- Despite his defensive limitations, Nicholas Castellanos has been one of the premier offensive players in the American League the past three seasons, posting a 121 OPS+ while averaging 36 doubles and 22 home runs. The 2010 first-round pick could still be traded before Opening Day.
- After the Tigers non-tendered James McCann, it looks like 2014 third-round pick Grayson Greiner will get a chance to take over as the starting catcher. The 26-year-old hit .219 with six extra-base hits in 116 plate appearances last season, though he did walk at a solid 14.7 percent clip.
- Outfielder Christin Stewart posted an .851 OPS with 25 home runs and 80 RBI in the minors last season and then hit .267/.375/.417 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games in the majors. He looks like a potential breakout candidate.
Opening Day Roster: 7/25
40-Man Roster: 12/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Joe Jimenez (0.4), SP Matt Hall (0.2), SP Spencer Turnbull (0.2), RP Drew VerHagen (0.2), RP Buck Farmer, RP Sandy Baez (-0.1), RP Eduardo Jimenez (-0.1), RP Zac Reininger (-0.1)
Non-Roster with a WAR Projection: SP Gregory Soto (-0.2)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 4.9
Notes
27. Chicago White Sox
- SP Carlos Rodon (1.5)
- SS Tim Anderson (1.3)
- 3B Yolmer Sanchez (1.3)
- RP Nate Jones (0.6)
- Health has been the biggest issue for Carlos Rodon since he went No. 3 overall in the 2014 draft. He stayed upright long enough to make 20 starts last season, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a career-high 2.0 WAR. At 26 years old, Rodon could be ready for a breakout season.
- Prior to the 2017 season, the White Sox gave Tim Anderson a six-year, $25 million extension that includes club options for 2023-24. His lack of on-base ability (.281 OBP, 5.0 BB%) limits his value, but he's still a solid defender with 20-homer power.
- While there's a wealth of exciting young talent coming up the pipeline, many of the team's marquee prospects were acquired via trade. That includes Eloy Jimenez (Cubs), Dylan Cease (Cubs), Michael Kopech (Red Sox), Dane Dunning (Nationals) and Blake Rutherford (Yankees).
Opening Day Roster: 7/25
40-Man Roster: 12/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Jace Fry (0.4), C Seby Zavala (0.1), CF Adam Engel (0.1), RP Aaron Bummer (0.1), RP Ian Hamilton (0.1), OF Micker Adolfo, SP Jordan Stephens, SP Carson Fulmer (-0.4)
Non-Roster with a WAR Projection: C Zack Collins (0.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 5.2
Notes
26. Milwaukee Brewers
- SP Jimmy Nelson (1.6)
- LF Ryan Braun (1.5)
- SP Brandon Woodruff (1.2)
- SS Orlando Arcia (1.0)
- RP Corbin Burnes (0.6)
- Shoulder surgery cost Jimmy Nelson the entire season last year. However, the 29-year-old finished ninth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2017, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 175.1 innings. If he can return to form, it would give the rotation a huge boost.
- As an 11th-round pick in the 2014 draft, Brandon Woodruff has already proved to be a steal. After posting a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 pitching primarily in relief, he could move into the rotation.
- After hitting .293/.357/.464 with 52 extra-base hits between High-A and Double-A, Keston Hiura and his 70-grade hit tool are close to MLB-ready. The No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft could be an NL Rookie of the Year candidate if the call comes early enough.
Opening Day Roster: 6/25
40-Man Roster: 10/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Jacob Barnes (0.1), RP Taylor Williams (0.1), OF Tyrone Taylor, OF Troy Stokes Jr., SP Brent Suter
Non-Roster with a WAR Projection: 2B Keston Hiura (0.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 6.2
Notes
25. Baltimore Orioles
- SP Dylan Bundy (1.5)
- OF Cedric Mullins (1.5)
- LF Trey Mancini (0.9)
- C Austin Wynns (0.9)
- C Chance Sisco (0.8)
- OF DJ Stewart (0.6)
- Right-hander Dylan Bundy went No. 4 overall in 2011 and reached the majors the following season at the age of 19. He pitched well enough in 2017 to earn the Opening Day start last season but saw his ERA spike to 5.45 due in part to an AL-high 41 home runs allowed. If he can do a better job keeping the ball in the yard, a bounce-back season could be forthcoming.
- Slugger Trey Mancini has hit 24 home runs each of the past two seasons. However, the 2013 eighth-round pick is out of his element playing left field, and his .242/.299/.416 line last season resulted in a 97 OPS+.
- The catching tandem of Chance Sisco (second round) and Austin Wynns (10th round) were both selected in the 2013 draft.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 17/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Mychal Givens (0.4), RP Tanner Scott (0.3), OF Austin Hays (0.1), SP John Means (0.1), RP Donnie Hart (0.1), IF/OF Steve Wilkerson, SP Hunter Harvey, SP Jimmy Yacabonis, RP Branden Kline, RP Mike Wright Jr., SP David Hess (-0.3)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 6.9
Notes
24. Cincinnati Reds
- 1B Joey Votto (3.3)
- C Tucker Barnhart (1.9)
- OF Jesse Winker (1.8)
- SP Tyler Mahle (0.5)
- Most teams passed on Joey Votto at least once, with the Reds grabbing him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2002 draft. Jon Lester (Red Sox) and Brian McCann (Braves) were also selected in the second round of that draft.
- Jesse Winker hit .299/.405/.431 with 23 extra-base hits in 334 plate appearances last season before a shoulder injury prematurely ended his season in July. He looks like one of the biggest breakout candidates of 2019.
- Reliever Amir Garrett was a late-round steal as a 22nd-round pick in 2011. In 121 matchups with left-handers last year, the big 6'5" southpaw had 41 strikeouts.
Opening Day Roster: 9/25
40-Man Roster: 17/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: SP Sal Romano (0.2), RP Amir Garrett (0.2), RP Robert Stephenson (0.2), IF Alex Blandino (0.1), IF Blake Trahan, OF Phillip Ervin, OF Jose Siri, SP Jose Lopez, RP Jimmy Herget, RP Michael Lorenzen, RP Wandy Peralta, RP Jesus Reyes, RP Jackson Stephens
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: IF/OF Nick Senzel (1.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 9.3
Notes
23. Oakland Athletics
- 3B Matt Chapman (4.4)
- 1B Matt Olson (3.0)
- IF/OF Chad Pinder (0.5)
- Third baseman Matt Chapman was an 8.2 WAR player last season on the strength of his power (136 OPS+, 42 2B, 24 HR) and defense (29 DRS, 9.4 UZR/150). The 25-year-old was the No. 25 overall pick in 2014, and he now looks like a cornerstone player for the Athletics.
- Matt Olson is also a former first-round pick, as he was taken No. 47 overall in 2012, and he too was a standout two-way player last season. The big 6'5" slugger posted a 116 OPS+ with 33 doubles and 29 home runs while also taking home Gold Glove honors at first base.
- The 2018 season featured a number of standout rookie performances, the most overlooked of which belonged to reliever Lou Trivino. An 11th-round pick in 2013, he posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 with four saves and 23 holds in 69 appearances.
Opening Day Roster: 5/25
40-Man Roster: 8/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Lou Trivino (0.4), OF Luis Barrera, OF Skye Bolt, SP Daniel Gossett, RP Ryan Dull
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: SP A.J. Puk (0.9), C Beau Taylor (0.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 9.3
Notes
22. Miami Marlins
- C J.T. Realmuto (3.6)
- 3B/RF Brian Anderson (1.7)
- SP Trevor Richards (1.2)
- SP Jose Urena (1.1)
- SS J.T. Riddle (1.0)
- OF Austin Dean (0.7)
- The Marlins knocked it out of the park in 2010, taking NL MVP Christian Yelich with their first-round pick and catcher J.T. Realmuto in the third round. Realmuto, 27, led all backstops with 4.3 WAR last season. That said, it's only a matter of time before he's traded.
- Brian Anderson was one of the biggest surprises of 2018, posting a 115 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 11 home runs and 65 RBI while playing solid defense at third base and in right field. The 2014 third-round pick finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and tallied 3.9 WAR.
- Starter Trevor Richards went undrafted in 2015 and spent his first pro season pitching for the Gateway Grizzlies in the Frontier League. The Marlins signed him the following summer, and he posted a 4.42 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 126.1 innings as a rookie.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Drew Steckenrider (0.4), RP Tyler Kinley (0.2), RP Nick Wittgren (0.1), SP Jordan Holloway, RP Kyle Keller, RP Jose Quijada, RP Adam Conley (-0.1), OF Isaac Galloway (-0.2), RP Jarlin Garcia (-0.2)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 9.5
Notes
21. Texas Rangers
- LF Joey Gallo (3.3)
- 2B Rougned Odor (1.7)
- RF Nomar Mazara (1.6)
- RP Jose Leclerc (0.7)
- C/IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa (0.6)
- SP Yohander Mendez (0.6)
- Slugger Joey Gallo is never going to win a batting title, but he's still proved to be a valuable player with a 113 OPS+ and 81 home runs over the past two seasons. The No. 39 overall pick in 2012 was one of three Rangers first-rounders that year.
- Jose Leclerc was quietly one of the most overpowering relievers in baseball last season, posting a 1.56 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 with 12 saves and 15 holds in 59 games. He was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2010.
- Outfielder Nomar Mazara joined the Rangers with a tremendous amount of hype after signing for a then-record $5 million bonus. The 23-year-old has not yet developed into a star, but he's been a steady run producer over three MLB seasons, posting a 92 OPS+ while averaging 20 home runs and 81 RBI.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 17/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: 1B Ronald Guzman (0.4), RP Connor Sadzeck (0.3), RP Jeffrey Springs (0.2), C Jose Trevino (0.1), SP Ariel Jurado (0.1), SP Brett Martin (0.1), SP Jonathan Hernandez (0.1), SP Joe Palumbo (0.1), OF Scott Heineman, RP Nick Gardewine, RP C.D. Pelham (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 9.8
Notes
20. San Diego Padres
- SP Joey Lucchesi (2.4)
- IF Luis Urias (1.5)
- OF Franmil Reyes (1.3)
- SP Dinelson Lamet (1.1)
- SP Eric Lauer (1.1)
- C Austin Hedges (0.8)
- SP Brett Kennedy (0.7)
- While prospects Cal Quantrill, Hudson Potts and Buddy Reed were also selected in the 2016 draft, left-hander Joey Lucchesi was the first to find MLB success. A fourth-round pick that year (the others were drafted in the first or second round), he went 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 130 innings as a rookie in 2018.
- Luis Urias will likely break camp as the starting shortstop, but his long-term home is second base. Once top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives in the majors, Urias will shift to second base and veteran Ian Kinsler will move to the hot corner.
- Dinelson Lamet posted a 4.57 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 139 strikeouts in 114.1 innings as a rookie in 2017, and he looked like a prime breakout candidate before he missed 2018 because of Tommy John surgery. With a strong return, he could establish himself as a long-term piece.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RF Hunter Renfroe (0.4), 3B Ty France (0.3), OF Franchy Cordero (0.3), RP Trey Wingenter (0.3), SP Jacob Nix (0.1), RP Phil Maton (0.1), C Austin Allen, OF Travis Jankowski
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: SP Cal Quantrill (0.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 10.5
Notes
19. Tampa Bay Rays
- SP Blake Snell (4.0)
- CF Kevin Kiermaier (2.3)
- RP Diego Castillo (1.0)
- 2B/OF Brandon Lowe (0.9)
- SP Brent Honeywell (0.9)
- SP Yonny Chirinos (0.8)
- RP Jose Alvarado (0.6)
- RP Ryne Stanek (0.6)
- 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2011 draft—a compensatory selection the Rays received when Brad Hawpe signed with the San Diego Padres in free agency after playing just 15 games with the Rays.
- Diego Castillo (56.2 IP, 3.18 ERA), Yonny Chirinos (89.2 IP, 3.51 ERA), Jose Alvarado (64.0 IP, 2.39 ERA) and Ryne Stanek (66.1 IP, 2.98 ERA) were integral parts of an unconventional pitching staff last season. None were ever viewed as top prospects, which speaks to the organization's ability to identify and develop pitching talent.
- That said, a healthy Brent Honeywell could give the rotation another more traditional starter, and he has the top-prospect pedigree to develop into a star alongside Snell at the top of the staff.
Opening Day Roster: 7/25
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Notable Homegrown Players:
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Austin Pruitt (0.2), OF Joe McCarthy (0.1), SP Jake Faria (0.1), RP Hunter Wood (0.1), C Nick Ciuffo, OF Jesus Sanchez, RP Ian Gibaut
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: 1B Nate Lowe (0.7)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 12.3
Notes
18. Los Angeles Angels
- CF Mike Trout (8.5)
- RF Kole Calhoun (1.6)
- 2B David Fletcher (1.5)
- It's still hard to believe there were 24 players taken ahead of Mike Trout in the 2009 draft. All the players picked ahead of him have been worth 121.6 WAR combined. Trout has been worth 64.3 WAR by himself.
- David Fletcher quietly hit .275 over 307 plate appearances while playing strong defense at second (5 DRS, 11.6 UZR/150) and third base (4 DRS, 23.8 UZR/150) en route to a 2.0 WAR season as a rookie in 2018. A sixth-round pick in 2015, he looks like the front-runner for the everyday second base job.
- Hard-throwing Keynan Middleton spent part of last season as the Angels' closer, converting 6-of-7 save chances with a 2.04 ERA in 16 appearances before undergoing Tommy John surgery. As long as there are no lingering issues, the 2013 third-round pick should be a solid long-term piece.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 11/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: SP Jaime Barria (0.3), RP Cam Bedrosian (0.2), OF Michael Hermosillo (0.1), SP Jose Suarez (0.1), RP Justin Anderson (0.1), RP Keynan Middleton (0.1), 3B Taylor Ward, RP Jake Jewell
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 12.5
Notes
17. Kansas City Royals
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (3.1)
- C Salvador Perez (2.4)
- 2B Whit Merrifield (2.3)
- SP Jakob Junis (2.0)
- SP Danny Duffy (1.8)
- LF Alex Gordon (0.9)
- The Royals pushed Adalberto Mondesi aggressively through the system, so his early struggles at the MLB level were to be expected. Things finally started to click last season when he posted a 116 OPS+ with 30 extra-base hits and 32 steals en route to 3.2 WAR. That could be just the beginning for the 23-year-old.
- Second baseman Whit Merrifield was a late bloomer with his breakout season coming during his age-28 campaign. That limited his earning power, as he signed a team-friendly four-year, $16.3 million extension Monday. The 2010 ninth-round pick has developed into one of the game's most dynamic table-setters.
- Future MLB players are rarely found in the 29th round. But that's where the Royals took Jakob Junis in the 2011 draft, and he looked like a potential long-term rotation piece last season when he posted a 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 164 strikeouts in 177 innings over 30 starts.
Opening Day Roster: 13/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: C Cam Gallagher (0.4), 1B Ryan O'Hearn (0.3), SP Eric Skoglund (0.3), RP Tim Hill (0.2), 3B Hunter Dozier (0.1), C Meibrys Viloria, OF Jorge Bonifacio, OF Terrance Gore, RP Kyle Zimmer, SP Scott Blewett (-0.1), SP Arnaldo Hernandez (-0.1), RP Kevin McCarthy (-0.1), RP Josh Staumont (-0.1), RP Jake Newberry (-0.2)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 13.2
Notes
16. Philadelphia Phillies
- SP Aaron Nola (4.1)
- 1B Rhys Hoskins (3.4)
- 2B Cesar Hernandez (1.9)
- 3B Maikel Franco (1.7)
- RP Seranthony Dominguez (0.6)
- OF Roman Quinn (0.5)
- Aaron Nola was the second college pitcher selected and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 draft after a standout career at LSU. His 16.5 career WAR leads all 2014 first-round picks, ahead of Matt Chapman (11.7), Kyle Freeland (11.5), Trea Turner (10.4) and Michael Conforto (9.1).
- While Rhys Hoskins failed in 2018 to match the torrid offensive pace he set over 50 games as a rookie in 2017, he still established himself as a middle-of-the-order threat. Taken in the fifth round of the same draft that included Nola, he posted a 125 OPS+ with 38 doubles, 34 home runs and 96 RBI.
- Seranthony Dominguez went from unheralded prospect to MLB closer last season, converting 16 of 20 save chances with a 2.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 53 games. He was signed way back in 2011 and spent four seasons in the low minors before finally breaking through.
Opening Day Roster: 11/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Hector Neris (0.4), C Andrew Knapp (0.3), IF/OF Scott Kingery (0.3), RP Adam Morgan (0.2), 1B/3B Mitch Walding, SS Arquimedes Gamboa, OF Aaron Altherr, OF Dylan Cozens, SP Drew Anderson, SP Adonis Medina, SP Ranger Suarez, RP Austin Davis, RP Edgar Garcia, RP Yacksel Rios
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 13.4
Notes
15. Pittsburgh Pirates
- SP Jameson Taillon (3.3)
- CF Starling Marte (2.8)
- IF/OF Adam Frazier (1.4)
- RF Gregory Polanco (1.4)
- 1B Josh Bell (1.3)
- SS Kevin Newman (0.9)
- SP Mitch Keller (0.7)
- SP Nick Kingham (0.7)
- C Elias Diaz (0.6)
- Jameson Taillon was picked No. 2 overall in the 2010 draft—sandwiched between Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. It took him a bit longer than those guys to establish himself at the MLB level, but he's now the ace of the Pittsburgh staff.
- Infielders Adam Frazier (2013, sixth round), Kevin Newman (2015, first round) and Kevin Kramer (2015, second round) were plucked from the college ranks. Some combination of that group figures to man the two middle infield spots after the departures of Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer.
- The Pirates gave Josh Bell a $5 million bonus after picking him in the second round in 2011, signing him away from the University of Texas. That still stands as the record for the largest bonus given to a player drafted outside the first round.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: SP Clay Holmes (0.2), C Jacob Stallings (0.1), 2B Kevin Kramer (0.1), IF/OF Pablo Reyes (0.1), OF Jose Osuna (0.1), SS Cole Tucker, SP J.T. Brubaker, SP Chad Kuhl, RP Dovydas Neverauskas, RP Edgar Santana, SP Luis Escobar (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 13.6
Notes
14. Toronto Blue Jays
- SP Marcus Stroman (2.5)
- C Danny Jansen (2.4)
- CF Kevin Pillar (1.7)
- SP Sean Reid-Foley (0.9)
- SP Aaron Sanchez (0.9)
- SP Ryan Borucki (0.7)
- The Steamer projection has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting .306/.368/.511 with 29 doubles, 22 home runs and 76 RBI in 123 games. Not bad for a 19-year-old, and he's capable of even more.
- The Blue Jays found a late-round steal when they took Kevin Pillar with their 32nd-round pick in 2011. One of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, he's posted 14.3 WAR and 63 defensive runs saved in six MLB seasons.
- Catcher Danny Jansen hit .275/.390/.473 with 21 doubles and 12 home runs at Triple-A last season, and he showed enough in a second-half audition for the Blue Jays to unload veteran Russell Martin this offseason. He could quickly become one of the game's top offensive catchers.
Opening Day Roster: 9/25
40-Man Roster: 17/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Ryan Tepera (0.3), RP Tim Mayza (0.2), 1B Rowdy Tellez (0.1), IF Richard Urena (0.1), OF Anthony Alford, OF Jonathan Davis, OF Dalton Pompey, OF Dwight Smith Jr., SP Patrick Murphy, SP Yennsy Diaz (-0.1), RP Danny Barnes (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4.6)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 14.2
Notes
13. Atlanta Braves
- 1B Freddie Freeman (4.1)
- 2B Ozzie Albies (3.3)
- LF Ronald Acuna Jr. (3.2)
- IF Johan Camargo (0.9)
- C Brian McCann (0.8)
- SP Mike Soroka (0.8)
- RP A.J. Minter (0.7)
- SP Julio Teheran (0.6)
- The Braves hit the jackpot on the international market in back-to-back years with the signings of Ozzie Albies (2013) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (2014). Those two now look like cornerstones of a young contender on the rise. Acuna was signed for just $100,000, while Albies landed a $350,000 bonus.
- Freddie Freeman was a second-round pick in 2007, the same year Atlanta selected Jason Heyward with the 14th overall pick.
- Catcher Brian McCann is back in Atlanta after five seasons elsewhere. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick in 2002, and he tallied 24.2 WAR in nine seasons with the Braves before spending time with the Yankees and Astros.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: SP Bryse Wilson (0.2), SP Kolby Allard (0.1), SP Kyle Wright (0.1), RP Wes Parsons (0.1), RP Jonny Venters (0.1), SP Patrick Weigel, RP Chad Sobotka, RP Jacob Webb
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: 3B Austin Riley (0.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 15.1
Notes
12. San Francisco Giants
- C Buster Posey (4.2)
- 1B Brandon Belt (2.6)
- SS Brandon Crawford (2.6)
- SP Madison Bumgarner (2.1)
- 2B Joe Panik (2.0)
- SP Andrew Suarez (0.9)
- CF Steven Duggar (0.8)
- OF Austin Slater (0.5)
- The 2008 draft brought both Buster Posey (first round, No. 5 overall) and Brandon Crawford (fourth round, No. 117 overall) to the organization. Those two have posted a combined 64.6 WAR.
- Brandon Belt was a fifth-round pick the following year, and while he's never had a 20-homer season, he's averaged 3.5 WAR over the past four seasons.
- Recent draft picks Heliot Ramos (No. 19 overall in 2017) and Joey Bart (No. 2 overall in 2018) have brought a needed infusion of top-tier talent to a thin farm system, and they'll be counted on to lead the next Giants contender.
Opening Day Roster: 12/25
40-Man Roster: 24/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Chris Stratton (0.4), RP Ray Black (0.3), RP Reyes Moronta (0.3), C Aramis Garcia (0.2), SP Ty Blach (0.1), 3B Ryder Jones, SP Tyler Beede, SP Logan Webb, RP Melvin Adon, RP Sam Coonrod, RP Derek Law, RP Steven Okert, RP Josh Osich, RF Mac Williamson (-0.1), 1B/OF Chris Shaw (-0.2), 3B Pablo Sandoval (-0.2)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 16.5
Notes
11. Chicago Cubs
- 3B Kris Bryant (5.5)
- SS Javier Baez (3.3)
- LF Kyle Schwarber (2.8)
- C Willson Contreras (2.7)
- OF Albert Almora Jr. (1.2)
- IF/OF Ian Happ (1.1)
- The Cubs used four straight top-10 picks on Albert Almora Jr. (No. 6, 2012), Kris Bryant (No. 2, 2013), Kyle Schwarber (No. 4, 2014) and Ian Happ (No. 9, 2015) after Theo Epstein took control of the front office prior to the 2012 season.
- While the previous regime didn't always do a great job drafting, it is to thank for Javier Baez, who was picked ninth overall in 2011. The 26-year-old hit .290/.326/.554 with 40 doubles, 34 home runs and a league-leading 111 RBI last season to finish second in NL MVP voting.
- The fact that hard-throwing reliever Dillon Maples is the only homegrown pitcher with a positive projected WAR for the upcoming season speaks volumes about the struggles the team has had developing arms in recent years.
Opening Day Roster: 7/25
40-Man Roster: 15/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: IF David Bote (0.1), RP Dillon Maples (0.1), C/IF Taylor Davis, OF Mark Zagunis, SP Adbert Alzolay, SP Justin Steele, SP Jen-Ho Tseng, SP Duane Underwood Jr., RP James Norwood
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 16.8
Notes
10. New York Yankees
- RF Aaron Judge (4.5)
- SP Luis Severino (4.5)
- C Gary Sanchez (3.1)
- 3B Miguel Andujar (1.9)
- LF Brett Gardner (1.1)
- RP Dellin Betances (1.1)
- Aaron Judge was the ninth college hitter picked in the 2013 draft—at No. 32 overall. The guys selected ahead of him: Kris Bryant (No. 2, CHC), Colin Moran (No. 6, MIA), Hunter Dozier (No. 8, KC), D.J. Peterson (No. 12, SEA), Hunter Renfroe (No. 13, SD), Tim Anderson (No. 17, CHW), Eric Jagielo (No. 26, NYY) and Phil Ervin (No. 27, CIN).
- The Yankees gave Luis Severino a $225,000 bonus in 2011. The 24-year-old rocketed through the minor leagues and has quickly become the team's best homegrown starter since Andy Pettitte.
- Ian Kennedy (No. 21 overall) and Joba Chamberlain (No. 41 overall) were the headliners of the 2006 draft, but eighth-round pick Dellin Betances has made the biggest impact in a Yankees uniform.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: C Austin Romine (0.3), 1B Greg Bird (0.2), RP Jonathan Holder (0.2), C Kyle Higashioka (0.1), IF Thairo Estrada, IF Tyler Wade, SP Domingo Acevedo, SP Chance Adams, SP Jordan Montgomery, RP Joe Harvey
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 17.0
Notes
9. Washington Nationals
- 3B Anthony Rendon (5.0)
- LF Juan Soto (4.1)
- SP Stephen Strasburg (3.2)
- CF Victor Robles (2.0)
- SP Erick Fedde (1.1)
- 1B Ryan Zimmerman (1.0)
- Anthony Rendon might have gone No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft if not for a pair of serious ankle injuries during his time at Rice University. Instead, he slipped to No. 6 overall, and the Nationals rolled the dice. He's been good for 21.1 WAR in six seasons.
- The Nationals gave Juan Soto a $1.5 million bonus, per Cot's Baseball Contracts, when he was a 16-year-old in 2015. He was in the majors less than three years later. He hit an eye-popping .292/.406/.517 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 RBI to finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
- Ryan Zimmerman has spent 14 seasons in a Nationals uniform. He was the No. 4 pick in the 2005 draft and debuted that season before taking over as the team's everyday third baseman the following year.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: OF Michael A. Taylor (0.3), IF/OF Wilmer Difo (0.2), SP Austin Voth (0.2), RP Koda Glover (0.2), RP Matt Grace (0.2), RP Sammy Solis (0.2), C Spencer Kieboom, C Raudy Read, C Pedro Severino, RP James Bourque, RP Wander Suero, RP Austen Williams, IF Adrian Sanchez (-0.1), OF Andrew Stevenson (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 17.5
Notes
8. Cleveland Indians
- SS Francisco Lindor (6.6)
- 3B Jose Ramirez (5.8)
- SP Shane Bieber (2.4)
- 2B/OF Jason Kipnis (1.5)
- SP Danny Salazar (1.0)
- C Roberto Perez (0.8)
- OF Tyler Naquin (0.5)
- Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez have the highest combined WAR (12.4) of any homegrown duo. The only others in double figures are Mookie Betts/Andrew Benintendi (10.7) and Mike Trout/Kole Calhoun (10.0), and one player is doing most of the lifting in both of those cases.
- Breakout candidate Shane Bieber, a fourth-round pick in 2016, didn't need long in the minors. The 23-year-old went 11-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 114.2 innings. His 3.23 FIP suggests bigger things to come.
- Developing catching talent is a crapshoot, and so is the 33rd round of the MLB draft. That makes Roberto Perez one of the more unlikely homegrown success stories in recent memory, as he was the 1,011th overall pick in 2008.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: OF Greg Allen (0.1), OF Bradley Zimmer (0.1), SP Cody Anderson (0.1), C Eric Haase, 1B Bobby Bradley, IF Yu Chang, SP Jean Carlos Mejia, SP Adam Plutko, SP Sam Hentges (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 18.8
Notes
7. New York Mets
- SP Jacob deGrom (5.8)
- OF Michael Conforto (2.8)
- OF Brandon Nimmo (2.2)
- SS Amed Rosario (1.9)
- SP Steven Matz (1.9)
- IF/OF Jeff McNeil (1.1)
- CF Juan Lagares (0.7)
- RP Jeurys Familia (0.7)
- 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was a ninth-round pick in 2010 out of Stetson University. That same small program also produced Corey Kluber and 2018 first-round pick Logan Gilbert.
- Outfielders Michael Conforto (124 OPS+, 28 HR) and Brandon Nimmo (150 OPS+, 17 HR) have made good on their first-round pedigrees. Nimmo was selected 13th overall in 2011, while Conforto was the No. 10 pick in 2014.
- An unheralded 12th-round pick in 2013, Jeff McNeil hit .329/.381/.471 with 20 extra-base hits in 248 plate appearances for a 2.4 WAR rookie season in 2018. His versatility should afford him everyday playing time, even if he doesn't have a set position.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 19/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Seth Lugo (0.4), RP Robert Gsellman (0.2), SP Chris Flexen (0.1), SP Corey Oswalt (0.1), C Tomas Nido, 1B/OF Dominic Smith, SS Luis Guillorme, IF T.J. Rivera, RP Tyler Bashlor, RP Tim Peterson, RP Paul Sewald
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: 1B Peter Alonso (1.1)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 19.0
Notes
6. Minnesota Twins
- SP Jose Berrios (2.6)
- SP Kyle Gibson (2.6)
- SS Jorge Polanco (2.5)
- RF Max Kepler (2.5)
- 3B Miguel Sano (2.4)
- LF Eddie Rosario (2.4)
- CF Byron Buxton (2.1)
- C Mitch Garver (0.8)
- RP Taylor Rogers (0.5)
- The Twins took Jose Berrios with the No. 32 pick in the 2012 draft, the highest a pitcher has ever been drafted out of Puerto Rico. He was an All-Star for the first time last season, and his electric stuff gives him as much upside as any young starter in the game.
- Max Kepler is the rare MLB player signed out of Germany. The 25-year-old already ranks sixth all-time in career WAR (6.9) among players born in Germany. The top spot on that list belongs to former Braves second baseman Glenn Hubbard (19.2).
- For all the hype surrounding Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano, 2010 fourth-round pick Eddie Rosario has developed into the team's best homegrown hitter, posting a 117 OPS+ while averaging 32 doubles, 26 home runs and 78 RBI the past two seasons.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: SP Fernando Romero (0.4), RP Trevor Hildenberger (0.2), SP Stephen Gonsalves (0.1), SP Lewis Thorpe (0.1), RP Tyler Duffey (0.1), RP Andrew Vasquez (0.1), 2B Luis Arraez, IF Nick Gordon, OF Zack Granite, OF LaMonte Wade, SP Kohl Stewart
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 19.4
Notes
5. St. Louis Cardinals
- 3B Matt Carpenter (3.6)
- SS Paul DeJong (2.9)
- SP Jack Flaherty (2.8)
- C Yadier Molina (2.7)
- SP Carlos Martinez (2.3)
- CF Harrison Bader (2.1)
- 2B Kolten Wong (1.9)
- SP Alex Reyes (1.4)
- SP Michael Wacha (1.0)
- Jack Flaherty was the 34th pick in the 2014 draft out of the same Harvard-Westlake High School program that produced Lucas Giolito and Max Fried in the first round two years earlier.
- Shortstop Paul DeJong was a fourth-round pick in 2015 and was never viewed as a top 100-caliber prospect during his time in the minors. That hasn't stopped him from quickly developing into a cornerstone piece at the MLB level. He's posted a 112 OPS+ and 6.5 WAR in two seasons in the majors.
- The 2015 draft also produced center fielder Harrison Bader (third round), flame-thrower Jordan Hicks (third round) and top prospect Ryan Helsley (fifth round).
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 16/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Dakota Hudson (0.3), SP Austin Gomber (0.2), RP Jordan Hicks (0.2), SP Ryan Helsley (0.1), SP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0.1), RP Mike Mayers (0.1), SS Edmundo Sosa
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: C Andrew Knizner (0.5)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 22.2
Notes
4. Colorado Rockies
- 3B Nolan Arenado (4.7)
- SS Trevor Story (3.5)
- SP Jon Gray (2.6)
- SP Kyle Freeland (2.4)
- CF Charlie Blackmon (2.3)
- SP Tyler Anderson (1.9)
- SP Antonio Senzatela (1.9)
- RF David Dahl (1.2)
- IF Ryan McMahon (0.8)
- 2B Garrett Hampson (0.6)
- The Rockies whiffed on Tyler Matzek (No. 11), Tim Wheeler (No. 32) and Rex Brothers (No. 34) at the start of the 2009 draft, but all was made right with the selection of Nolan Arenado in the second round. We'll see if the 27-year-old has a spot on this list next year with free agency awaiting.
- The Rockies rotation was built with early picks in 2011 (Tyler Anderson, No. 20), 2013 (Jon Gray, No. 3) and 2014 (Kyle Freeland, No. 8) along with the international signing of Antonio Senzatela out of Venezuela in 2011.
- Arenado is not the only second-round success story. Charlie Blackmon (2008), Chad Bettis (2010) and Ryan McMahon (2013) were also taken in the second round.
Opening Day Roster: 8/25
40-Man Roster: 19/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Scott Oberg (0.4), C Tom Murphy (0.1), RP Chad Bettis (0.1), RP Carlos Estevez (0.1), 3B Josh Fuentes, OF Yonathan Daza, OF Sam Hilliard, OF Raimel Tapia, OF Mike Tauchman, SP Ryan Castellani, RP Rayan Gonzalez, IF Pat Valaika (-0.1), RP Justin Lawrence (-0.1), RP Harrison Musgrave (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 22.3
Notes
3. Boston Red Sox
- RF Mookie Betts (7.1)
- SS Xander Bogaerts (4.1)
- LF Andrew Benintendi (3.6)
- CF Jackie Bradley Jr. (2.4)
- 3B Rafael Devers (2.4)
- 2B Dustin Pedroia (1.4)
- C Christian Vazquez (1.0)
- RP Matt Barnes (0.8)
- AL MVP Mookie Betts was a fifth-round pick in 2011. That draft class also included Matt Barnes (first round), Blake Swihart (first round), Jackie Bradley Jr. (first round) and former third baseman Travis Shaw (ninth round).
- Andrew Benintendi hit .376/.488/.717 with 20 home runs during his sophomore season at Arkansas to win the Golden Spikes Award and then was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He debuted in the majors a year later and has quickly developed into one of the game's best pure hitters.
- Second baseman Dustin Pedroia has 13 seasons and 52.1 career WAR to his credit. He was a second-round pick in 2004, though that marked the Red Sox's first selection that year.
Opening Day Roster: 10/25
40-Man Roster: 19/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: C/1B/OF Blake Swihart (0.1), 1B Sam Travis (0.0), 3B Michael Chavis, IF Tzu-Wei Lin, SP Darwinzon Hernandez, SP Brian Johnson, SP Denyi Reyes, RP Travis Lakins, RP Chandler Shepherd, RP Brandon Workman, RP Bobby Poyner (-0.1)
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 22.8
Notes
2. Los Angeles Dodgers
- SS Corey Seager (5.6)
- SP Clayton Kershaw (3.7)
- 1B/CF Cody Bellinger (3.6)
- SP Walker Buehler (3.3)
- SP Ross Stripling (1.3)
- RF Alex Verdugo (1.0)
- SP Julio Urias (1.0)
- C Russell Martin (0.9)
- RP Kenley Jansen (0.9)
- OF Joc Pederson (0.6)
- The Dodgers have clung tightly to their top homegrown prospects in recent years. It's paid dividends, as Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler have developed into cornerstone pieces. Outfielder Alex Verdugo could be next.
- Clayton Kershaw was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 draft and the first high school pitcher selected that year. The five pitchers drafted before him have produced a combined 22.4 WAR. Kershaw (64.6 WAR) has nearly tripled that figure.
- Catcher Russell Martin is back with the Dodgers. The 35-year-old was a 17th-round pick in 2002 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Dodgers, tallying 15.9 WAR while making two All-Star appearances.
Opening Day Roster: 11/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Notable Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: RP Caleb Ferguson (0.4), RP Pedro Baez (0.3), C Keibert Ruiz (0.1), SP Dennis Santana (0.1), RP Brock Stewart (0.1), 1B/OF Matt Beaty, 3B Edwin Rios, SP Yadier Alvarez, RP Yimi Garcia, RP Josh Sborz
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: None
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 22.9
Notes
1. Houston Astros
- 3B Alex Bregman (5.3)
- 2B Jose Altuve (4.5)
- SS Carlos Correa (4.2)
- CF George Springer (3.8)
- SP Josh James (2.0)
- 1B Tyler White (0.9)
- OF Kyle Tucker (0.6)
- SP Framber Valdez (0.5)
- The Astros are the only team with three homegrown players projected for at least 4.0 WAR. If Carlos Correa can return to form, Alex Bregman can build off a breakout season and Jose Altuve can keep doing what he's been doing, the trio could post 20.0 WAR in 2019.
- Hard-throwing Josh James racked up 171 strikeouts in 114.1 innings in the minors last season, then posted a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings in the majors. A 34th-round pick in 2014, he'll be given every chance to break camp with a spot in the rotation.
- Tyler White was another late-round steal. He was selected in the 33rd round of the 2013 draft. The 28-year-old hit .287/.350/.551 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI after the All-Star break last season.
Opening Day Roster: 9/25
40-Man Roster: 20/40
Homegrown Players
Others on the 40-Man Roster: IF/OF Tony Kemp (0.4), RP Cionel Perez (0.2), RP Reymin Guduan (0.2), C Garrett Stubbs (0.1), OF Derek Fisher (0.1), SP Rogelio Armenteros (0.1), SP Brady Rodgers (0.1), 1B AJ Reed, OF Myles Straw, RP Dean Deetz, SP Bryan Abreu, SP Lance McCullers Jr.
Non-Roster With a WAR Projection: SP Forrest Whitley (0.7), J.B. Bukauskas (0.2)
Projected Homegrown WAR Total: 23.8
Notes
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted. Bonus information courtesy of Cot's Baseball Contracts.