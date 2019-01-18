Can MVP Favorite Patrick Mahomes Create Playoff Magic for Kansas City Chiefs?

Right Arrow Icon

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to lead his team over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. He was in the top two in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in the regular season. Can Mahomes create playoff magic?

                

