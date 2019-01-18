Simms & Lefkoe: Picking NFL Championship Sunday Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe
It's the Championship Weekend gambling preview!

On today's pod, the guys make their predictions against the spread for Rams vs. Saints (9:15) and Chiefs vs. Patriots (37:45).

Let us know what you think of our picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

