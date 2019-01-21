Bold Predictions for Each Top MLB Offseason Target Still Available

0 of 8

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It's going to be another busy February on the MLB free-agent and trade markets.

Among the notable players who found new homes last February: J.D. Martinez (BOS), Eric Hosmer (SD), Yu Darvish (CHC), Jake Odorizzi (MIN), Corey Dickerson (PIT), Steven Souza Jr. (ARI), Andrew Cashner (BAL), Todd Frazier (NYM), Logan Morrison (MIN), Wade Miley (MIL), Jaime Garcia (TOR), Derek Holland (SF), Sergio Romo (TB), Bud Norris (STL), Jesse Chavez (TEX).

This year's market still has some similarly huge dominos waiting to fall.

Young superstars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are weighing their options. The starting pitching market caught fire and then smoldered without Dallas Keuchel finding a new contract. Closer Craig Kimbrel may have scared some teams off with an unreasonable initial asking price. And the oft-injured A.J. Pollock and extremely versatile Marwin Gonzalez are also still unemployed.

Meanwhile, on the trade market, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto and San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner look like the two stars most likely to still be on the move.

So let's make some bold predictions about each of those eight players, shall we?