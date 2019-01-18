Australian Open 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Roger Federer swept his way into the last 16 of the 2019 Australian Open draw on Friday, beating Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to book a fourth-round matchup opposite rising prospect Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas knocked out 19th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 to advance and match his previous best finish at a Grand Slam tournament, but he'll be hard-pressed to trump that result in Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal was unrelenting against Alex de Minaur and beat the Australian youngster 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to move on and set up a last-16 encounter opposite Tomas Berdych.

Caroline Wozniacki won't defend her title after she was knocked out of the women's singles by No. 30 Maria Sharapova following a fierce three-set showdown between the two.

No. 11 seed Aryna Sabalenka was also knocked out of the running by unseeded underdog Amanda Anismova, 17, who became the first player born in the 2000s to advance to the fourth round of a major with that victory.

Men's second seed Grigor Dimitrov also proceeded after he beat Thomas Fabbiano 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4, but 18th seed Diego Schwartzman came up short and was ousted by Berdych.

Friday's Top Results

Men's Singles

(14) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. (19) Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4

Tomas Berdych bt. (18) Diego Schwarzmann: 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

(3) Roger Federer bt. Taylor Fritz: 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

(20) Grigor Dimitrov bt. Thomas Fabbiano: 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe bt. Andreas Seppi: 6-7 (3), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

(22) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Karen Khachanov: 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Alex de Minaur: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Women's Singles

(15) Ashleigh Barty bt. Maria Sakkari: 7-5, 6-1

Amanda Anismova bt. (11) Aryna Sabalenka: 6-3, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-0, 6-3

(5) Sloane Stephens bt. (31) Petra Martic: 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5)

(30) Maria Sharapova bt. (3) Carolina Wozniacki: 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

(8) Petra Kvitova bt. Belinda Bencic: 6-1, 6-4

Danielle Collins bt. (19) Carolina Garcia: 6-3, 6-2

Recap

Nadal has gone three for three against Australian opponents in Melbourne so far this year and added De Minaur to his list of conquests after a routine victory on Friday.

There were still areas for Nadal to improve, such as his six double faults and 33 unforced errors, but the Spaniard was largely faultless and emerged from a final game that featured six match points:

The fourth round of the men's competition will have at least one highlight-reel fixture after Federer advanced to tee up a clash against Tsitsipas, with each player well worthy of their wins following different displays.

The elder of that duo rarely looked like breaking a sweat in his straight-sets schooling of American up-and-comer Fritz, 21, and tennis writer Jose Morgado summarised a clean performance from the Swiss:

Third seed Federer was humble in his post-match remarks regarding his downed foe, as well as upcoming opponent Tsitsipas:

It was more often than not just one break per set that decided Basilashvili's defeat to Tsitsipas, but the Greek youngster controlled the timing of his winners well and advanced on the back of a methodical approach.

Three hours were needed for Berdych to beat 18th seed Schwartzman out of the competition, where the Czech contender scored 18 aces to his opponent's nine, per the official Australian Open website—though he also contributed 50 unforced errors.

Grigor Dimitrov was a lot cleaner in his third-round fixture and took a little more than two hours to dispose of Fabbiano, whose fate was sealed by a tired net shot:

There was major drama in the women's competition as Sharapova booked her place in the third round of a Grand Slam for the fourth time since returning from a drugs suspension in late 2017.

She defeated Wozniacki in three sets and sent the defending champion packing from Melbourne with a well-placed backhand to finish, via Eurosport UK:

The No. 30 seed fell out of this tournament in the third round last year and hasn't visited the last eight since 2016, but Sharapova proved with an emphatic victory over Wozniacki that she could truly be back on top in 2019.

She won't be the only contender, though, as Anisimova announced herself to the Grand Slam circuit by beating 11th seed Sabalenka in slick fashion, advancing with a 6-3, 6-2 win and pulling off perhaps the shot of the tournament:

WTA Insider recalled some of the records and feats recorded as a result of the 17-year-old's victory:

American Anisimova will meet No. 8 Petra Kvitova in the last 16 after she defeated Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-4 on Day 5 in what was a fairly routine demonstration of her title credentials.

They'll be joined by fifth seed Sloane Stephens after she notched a 200th career victory in the third-round win over Petra Martic, who fought hard but crumbled 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) in narrow fashion.

She'll face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round, while Australian Ashleigh Barty beat Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-1 and will be the next foe to attempt slowing down Sharapova.