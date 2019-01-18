NFL Draft 2019: Analyzing 1st-Round Mock Projections After Bowl Games

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NFL draft prospect who may have helped himself the most in college football's 2018-19 bowl season isn't eligible for this talent grab or the next.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a 2021 prospect, was almost perfect in two College Football Playoff showings. During victories over Notre Dame and Alabama, the 19-year-old passed for 674 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.



If he was eligible for this draft, he'd be "the clear-cut No. 1," according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. (h/t For The Win's Michelle R. Martinelli).

Of course, you're probably here to learn about 2019 draft-eligible prospects, so let's run through our first-round mock and then a spotlight a few of their bowl game performances.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Electric as Haskins was during the regular season, scouts surely kept a close eye on him at the Rose Bowl if for no other reason than he doesn't have a ton of film. The redshirt sophomore was a one-year starter at Ohio State and entered this campaign with just 57 career passing attempts under his belt.

If they were watching, though, they weren't disappointed. Haskins did what he has nearly this entire season: piling up the yardage, finding the end zone and limiting his mistakes.

Up against Washington's 12th-ranked defense, he connected on 25 of his 37 attempts for 251 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

If there's a knock on Haskins, it isn't numbers. His solo season as a starter featured 4,831 yards on 70 percent passing and 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions. There's a reason his name is often the first one mentioned in this quarterback class.

"At 6'3", 220 pounds, he can make every throw," Kiper wrote. "He has an effortless and compact release, and that shows when he's launching balls across the field on out routes, and when he's hitting receivers in stride on go routes. He's accurate, shows great anticipation on throws and takes care of the ball."

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Some will look at Murray's (listed) 5'10", 195-pound build and think there's no way you could draft him in the NFL. Others will look at his Heisman Award-winning body of work and think there's no way you could let him slip past you.

Chances are his performance in Oklahoma's 45-34 Orange Bowl loss to Alabama didn't sway either side.

You saw some of the struggles against arguably the closest thing college football has to an NFL defense, as Murray and the Sooners slipped into a 28-0 hole. But you also saw Murray's electricity, as the two-sport star did whatever he could to rally the troops, recording his third game with 300-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards of the season.

"He's really fast—inside-the-park-home-run fast—and a great quarterback and tough, very tough," Alabama's Quinnen Williams said. "He did his job well and ran their offense and got them settled down. The things I saw from him, he was a great quarterback."

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The latest work of quarterback whisperer David Cutcliffe, Jones looks the part of an NFL quarterback prospect. He's 6'5" and 220 pounds, athletic, smooth with his footwork and sharp with his accuracy.

While his tools didn't always translate to the stat sheet, he certainly sent himself off on a high note with his showing the Independence Bowl.

Jones was a constant headache for the Temple defense. He helped Duke wiggle out of a 20-7 second quarter hole with a pair of touchdown passes in the frame, two more in the third and a final in the fourth. He also had a one-yard plunge in the third quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score.

It wasn't all perfect (he was picked twice), but it's hard to complain much about 30-of-41 passing for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

Jones will still need to answer for his somewhat erratic play in the regular season, as he threw one or fewer touchdown passes six different times. But the toolbox is full, and his bowl game showing highlighted what can happen when he gets on a roll.