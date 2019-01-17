Tim Tebow Invited to Mets Major League Spring Training Camp

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tim Tebow will be part of the New York Mets' major league camp when spring training opens for the second straight year.

The Mets announced Tebow is among 13 minor leaguers to receive an invite to big league camp starting on Feb. 16.

Tebow is entering his third full season with the Mets. The former Heisman Trophy winner originally signed a minor league deal in September 2016.

After playing at two levels in 2017, Tebow was given an invite to MLB camp last year. He appeared in seven games, posting a .056/.105/.056 slash line with 11 strikeouts in 18 at-bats before being sent down to the minors.

"It's not like it's a shock," Tebow told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo after being demoted. "They've been super honest the whole time. We've had great relationships and conversations, so it's not like I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' So it's all good."

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told WFAN's Mike's On last month Tebow will start 2019 with Triple-A Syracuse.

"I believe that if Tim is good enough to help us out at the major league level, he'll play there," Van Wagenen said. "He's not going to want a courtesy shot at the big leagues. He's going to have to earn it."

Tebow spent all of 2018 in Double-A with a .273/.336/.399 slash line with six homers and was named to the Double-A All-Star Game before a broken hamate bone ended his season after 84 games.