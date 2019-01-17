Novak Djokovic Struggles but Beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at 2019 Australian Open

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic navigated through a difficult second-round clash at the 2019 Australian Open on Thursday as he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

The world No. 1 was some way from his best, but even on an off day he is difficult to beat, and Tsonga simply missed too many opportunities to press home an advantage.

Djokovic eventually came through in two hours, four minutes on the Rod Laver Arena. He will face No. 25 seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.