Novak Djokovic Struggles but Beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at 2019 Australian Open

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand during his second round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during day four of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic navigated through a difficult second-round clash at the 2019 Australian Open on Thursday as he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

The world No. 1 was some way from his best, but even on an off day he is difficult to beat, and Tsonga simply missed too many opportunities to press home an advantage.

Djokovic eventually came through in two hours, four minutes on the Rod Laver Arena. He will face No. 25 seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

                

